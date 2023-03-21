“법치 믿는다면 우크라이나 곤경 침묵 안 돼”… 한동훈, 국제 무대서 영어 연설

한동훈 법무부 장관이 국제 무대에서 “우리가 민주주의와 법치를 믿는다면 무고한 우크라이나인들의 곤경에 침묵해서는 안 된다”며 우크라이나 재건을 위한 한국 정부의 긴밀한 협력을 약속했다.

21일 법무부에 따르면 한 장관은 20일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 우크라이나 사태에 대한 국제형사재판소(ICC) 활동 및 전쟁 피해자 지원을 위해 열린 ‘세계 법무부 장관 회의’에 참석해 “(러시아의) 우크라이나 침략은 즉시 끝나야 한다”면서 이같이 밝혔다.

한 장관은 회의에서 1950년 북한의 침략으로 6·25전쟁이 발발, 무고한 민간인들이 희생되는 등 한국이 고통받았고 국제사회 지원으로 다시 일어선 역사를 언급하면서 “우리는 그 누구보다 국제적 연대와 지원의 중요성을 알고 있다”고 강조했다. 우리 정부는 지난해 1억달러에 이어 올해 1억3000만달러(약 1699억원)를 우크라이나에 지원할 예정이다.

한 장관은 유창한 영어 실력을 갖춘 것으로 알려졌다. 이번 회의에서 영국·독일·프랑스 등 주요국 법무장관 20여명, ICC와 유럽연합(EU) 관계자 40여명과 국제 협력 방안을 논의한 한 장관은 22일 귀국한다.

다음은 한 장관 영어 연설 전문.

Ⅰ. Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Right Honorable Dominic Raab, and Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, for hosting today’s Conference and for inviting me. I take pride in that we are gathered here together to safeguard freedom and democracy in the great tradition of international solidarity, respect for lives of people, and rule of law.

Ⅱ. My fellow colleagues, The aggression against Ukraine poses a major challenge to the international community. It must end immediately. An illegal invasion taking innocent lives cannot be justified under any circumstances. And the values we profess to be sacred and universal must be protected. As a responsible member of the international community, and the 6th largest contributor, Korea is fully committed to collaborating closely with the ICC. We have pledged an additional 130 million dollars in assistance to the Ukrainian people on top of the 100 million dollars provided last year.

Ⅲ. It is true that Korea is a faraway country from Ukraine: however, no matter how far, Korean people hear the sound of bombing against civilians and heart-wrenching cries for the loss of their loved ones. It is not about geography or distance. It is about solidarity and justice. If we speak of ourselves as civilized and peace-loving community of nations, and if we indeed believe in democracy and rule of law, we should never remain silent on the plight of innocent people in Ukraine. Silence in the face of inhumane acts will diminish our values and strength. Silence will embolden potential war criminals to cross the line time and again. Silence now will make this world a more dangerous place in the future.

Ⅳ. Korea suffered from acts of aggression in 1950, and it was innocent civilians who bore the brunt of the devastation. Even to this day, some of the deep, broad wounds of war have not been fully healed. It was during these difficult times that international community rose in solidarity and provided support to the Korean people. As a people, we understand, probably more than anybody else, the importance of the international solidarity and support and what that means for the victims in Ukraine. It is not about politics or ideology. It is about what our hearts tell us to do.

Ⅴ. Honorable Minister Denys Maliuska, and Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, We extend deepest empathy to the people of Ukraine. Korea will closely cooperate to help Ukraine rise again.

Ⅵ. My fellow colleagues, We reaffirm our strong support for the collective efforts to bring peace and justice and to stand on the side of the victims. I join all you here today with my earnest desire that the people of Ukraine will once again live in peace and fully enjoy freedom and justice as soon as possible. Thank you.