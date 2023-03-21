[WT논평] A new Axis of Tyrannies has emerged

Today, a new axis has emerged. We might call it the Axis of Tyrannies. It formed a year ago when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement stating that henceforth there would be “no limits to Sino-Russian cooperation -no forbidden zones.”



The other major tyrant collaborating around this axis is Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - still evil after all these years.



These tyrants all subscribe to an authoritarian and collectivist vision of society. All are irrevocably hostile to America and, beyond that, to Enlightenment values of individual rights and democratic governance.



Modern tyrants, like ancient tyrants, wage war to win glory. But modern tyrants also have an ideological mission. They require the submergence of the individual in the collective through the progressive transformation of human nature. That is why Mussolini, a fascist dictator, praised communist dictator Vladimir Lenin as a “sculptor of men.”



For Mr. Putin, the goal is the “new world” of a Eurasianist empire; for Mr. Xi, the ceaseless extension of his totalitarian “social credit” blueprint and the replacement of the American-led liberal international order with one that is illiberal and whose rules are made in Beijing; for Mr. Khamenei, the restoration of a powerful new Islamic empire.



All three Axis regimes are enduring difficulties, none more serious than in Iran, where the Khamenei dictatorship has been beset not just by an unprecedented demand for rights - women’s rights in particular - but by opposition to clerical rule.



Unlike elected leaders, tyrants seldom go into a comfortable retirement. Of course, that only makes them more determined and indeed desperate to prevail.

독재국가들의 새로운 추축이 나타났다 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 오늘날 새로운 축이 나타났다. 우리는 그것을 독재국가들의 축이라고 부를 수 있다. 그것은 1년 전 중국 국가주석 시진핑과 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴이 지금부터는 “중·소 협력에 한계가 없고 금지된 영역도 없다”고 선언한 협정에 서명했을 때 형성되었다. 이 축을 둘러싸고 협력하는 다른 주요 독재자는 이란의 최고지도자 알리 하메네이다. 그는 지난 여러 해 뒤에도 여전히 사악하다. 이 독재자들은 모두 전제적인 집산주의 사회의 환상을 따른다. 그들은 모두 변화가 불가능할 정도로 미국에 적대적이며 그 외에도 개인의 권리와 민주적인 통치의 계몽된 가치관에 적대적이다. 현대의 독재자들은 고대의 독재자들과 마찬가지로 영예를 얻기 위해 전쟁을 벌인다. 그러나 현대의 독재자들은 또한 이념적인 사명도 갖고 있다. 그들은 인간의 본성을 점진적으로 변형시킴으로써 개인을 집단 속에 침몰시킬 필요가 있다. 그 때문에 파시스트 독재자 무솔리니는 공산주의 독재자 블라디미르 레닌을 “인간 조각가”라고 찬양했다. 푸틴에게는 그 목표가 유라시아 제국의 “새 세상”이다. 시진핑에게는 독재적인 “사회적 신용”의 청사진을 끊임없이 확장하고 미국이 주도하는 자유로운 국제질서를 부자유스럽고 베이징이 그 규칙을 만드는 국제질서로 바꾸는 것이다. 하메네이에게는 강력한 새 이슬람 제국을 회복하는 것이다. 이 모든 3개 추축 정권은 여러 가지 어려움을 겪고 있는데 이란의 경우가 가장 심각하다. 이란에서는 하메네이의 독재가 단지 전례 없는 권리의 요구 특히 여성의 권리 요구에 시달릴 뿐만 아니라 성직자 통치에 대한 반대에도 시달리고 있다. 선출된 지도자들과 달리 독재자들이 편안하게 은퇴하는 경우는 드물다. 물론 그런 상황은 이기겠다는 그들의 결의를 강화하고 사실상 이기려고 기를 쓰게 만든다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

