[WT논평] China emits more than 29% of the world’s carbon dioxide (2)

Moreover, China emits more than 29% of the world’s tonnage of carbon dioxide said to cause global warming - double that of the United States.

Yet its “developing” nation status shields it from culpability. How “progressive” is that?

The anomaly is a vestige of policy crafted in U.N. climate summits of 1987 and 1992, when China was struggling to climb out of its agrarian-based economic past and join the industrialized world.

In the intervening three decades, its economy has grown by a factor of 12, while its carbon emissions have more than quadrupled. All the while, the U.N. has doled out $1.5 billion to China from a development fund to which the U.S. contributed $1 billion.

As 2022 comes to a close, Beijing is busy building more than half of the world’s new coal-fired power plants in 20 nations, and it is allowing its own atmospheric emissions to climb until at least 2030.

All the while, U.N. climate doomsayers sit on their hands - except to grab another billion dollars from U.S. taxpayers. And while overlooking China’s dirty industrialization, Mr. Biden keeps U.S. fossil fuels in the ground as he wheels and deals in oil with enemies. He signed a deal allowing Chevron Corp. to expand its operations - in Venezuela.

Tiring of climate hypocrisy, the Senate in September voted 96-0 in favor of declaring the obvious fact that China no longer fits the description of a “developing” nation and mustn’t be treated as such by intergovernmental organizations.

The Senate resolution may be toothless, but it is more than Mr. Biden and his fellow globalists have done to hold China responsible for its share of climate change they profess to fear.

중국은 세계 탄산가스의 29% 이상을 방출한다 (2) 뿐만 아니라 중국은, 지구 온난화의 원인으로 일컬어지는 전 세계 탄산가스 배출량의 29% 이상을 방출한다. 이는 미국의 2배다. 그럼에도 중국의 “개발도상” 국가 지위가 중국을 책임으로부터 보호한다. 그것이 어떻게 “진보적”인가. 이런 변칙은 1987년과 1992년에 열린 유엔기후회의에서 만들어진 정책의 흔적이다. 당시 중국은 농업 기반의 경제적 과거에서 올라와 산업화된 세계에 참여하기 위해서 노력하고 있었다. 그 사이의 30년 동안 중국 경제가 12배 성장하는 가운데 중국의 탄소 방출량은 4배 이상 증가했다. 그러는 동안 내내 유엔은, 미국이 10억달러를 기여한 개발기금으로부터 15억달러를 중국에 주었다. 2022년이 끝나가는 가운데 베이징은 20개국에서 전 세계 석탄 화력발전소의 절반 이상을 건설하는 데 분주하다. 또한 중국은 자국의 탄산가스 대기 방출량이 적어도 2030년까지 증가하도록 허용하고 있다. 그동안 내내 유엔의 기후 비관론자들은 미국 납세자들로부터 또다시 10억달러를 뜯어가는 것을 제외하면 수수방관해 왔다. 그리고 중국의 더러운 산업화를 외면하는 가운데 바이든은 석유를 놓고 적들과 술책을 부리면서 미국의 화석연료는 땅속에 묻어놓고 있다. 그는 석유기업 셰브론이 베네수엘라에서 영업활동을 확대하는 것을 허용하는 거래에 서명했다. 기후 위선에 신물이 난 미국 상원은 중국이 “개발도상” 국가란 설명에 더 이상 부합하지 않으며 여러 정부 간 기관에서 그런 취급을 받아서 안 된다는 자명한 사실의 선언에 96대 0으로 찬성표결을 했다. 미국 상원의 이번 결의안은 실질적인 영향력이 없을 수도 있으나 바이든과 그에게 동조하는 세계주의자들이 주장하기를 두려워하는, 기후변화에 대해 중국이 자기 몫의 책임을 지도록 만들기 위해 한 것보다 더 많은 일을 했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]