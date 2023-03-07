[WT논평] China emits more than 29% of the world’s carbon dioxide (1)

Proponents of globalism, including President Biden, are clinging to an outmoded climate policy with respect to China. By their leave, the land with the world’s largest population and the second-largest economy still enjoys privileges that come with the label of a “developing” nation.



Refusal to recognize change is hardly the practice of the “progressive.” If Mr. Biden were genuine in his desire to protect the planet, he would demand that China meet carbon-emission restrictions to match its status as an industrial powerhouse. He is not.



The United Nations’ recent COP27 climate summit in Egypt concluded with an agreement among wealthy nations to pay reparations for alleged damage to the climate caused by their use of fossil fuels.



Leaving aside the counterpoint that carbon-based energy has powered the most rapid quality-of-life improvements in human history, the deal unfairly favors China, to wit: Mr. Biden agreed to pay reparations up to $1 billion; Beijing pledged to donate nothing.



On one hand, the glaring disparity mirrors a contrast in 2021 per capita gross domestic product figures ― $69,287 for the U.S., $12,556 for China, according to the World Bank.



On the other hand, treating China as if it were on a par with such economic laggards as Libya, Afghanistan and Cuba is nonsense.



With a population exceeding 1.4 billion, the Asian giant is “developing” world-beating capabilities, such as the planet’s largest active-duty army, the most lethal hypersonic missiles, the most intrusive surveillance technology, and, in all likelihood, the deadliest pathogens.

중국은 세계 이산화탄소의 29% 이상을 방출한다 (1) 조 바이든 미국 대통령을 포함한 세계주의 지지자들은 중국과 관련하여 시대에 뒤진 기후정책에 매달리고 있다. 그들의 허가 아래, 세계 최대의 인구와 2위의 경제를 보유한 나라는 “개발도상” 국가라는 딱지에서 나오는 특권을 여전히 누리고 있다. 변화를 거부하는 것은 “진보주의자들”의 관행이라고 하기 어렵다. 만약 바이든이 우리 행성을 진심으로 보호하고 싶어 한다면 그는 중국이 산업 강대국의 위상에 걸맞은 탄소 배출 제한을 이행할 것을 요구해야 할 것이다. 그는 그렇게 하지 않는다. 이집트에서 열린 유엔의 최근 COP27 기후정상회의는 부유한 나라들이 그들의 화석연료 사용으로 초래된 소위 기후에 대한 손상에 배상금을 지불한다는 합의로 결론을 맺었다. 탄소 기반의 에너지가 인류 역사상 가장 빠른 삶의 질 개선에 원동력이 되었다는 대조적인 현실을 차치하고라도 이 거래는 불공정하게 중국에게 유리하다. 더 정확히 말하면, 바이든은 10억달러 이상의 배상금 지불에 동의했다. 베이징은 아무것도 제공하지 않겠다고 공약했다. 한편으로는 뚜렷한 격차가 2021년도 1인당 국내총생산 수치의 대비를 반영한다. 세계은행에 따르면 미국은 6만9287달러이고 중국은 1만2556달러다. 다른 한편으로는, 중국을 리비아, 아프가니스탄, 쿠바 같은 경제적 후진국과 동등하게 취급하는 것은 불합리하다. 14억명이 넘는 인구를 보유한 이 거대한 아시아 국가는 지구상 최대의 현역 군대와 가장 치명적인 극초음속 미사일 및 사생활 침범이 가장 심한 감시 기술과 아마도 가능성이 아주 높은 치명적 병원균 등의 분야에서 세계 제1의 역량을 “발전시키고” 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △cling: 매달리다, 들러붙다 △leave: 허가 △powerhouse: 유력 국가, 동력실 △reparation: 배상금 △counterpoint: 대조 △to wit: 더 정확히 말하면 △laggard: 느림보 △world-beating: 1인자인, 누구보다 나은 △intrusive: 방해하는, 침범하는

