[WT논평] North Korea is amplifying its nuclear threat (1)

Nature abhors a vacuum,” goes the idiom, and so does North Korea. Seeking to escape its hermit-state past and join the modern world’s big leagues, the pint-sized Asian nation is intent on amplifying its nuclear saber rattling.



The din is sharpening anxiety among its estranged kin to the south, who are pondering whether to field their own nuclear arsenal. They should not, and President Biden should take pains to reassure both parties that the long-standing U.S. alliance that has safeguarded South Korea and deterred the North remains as reliable as ever.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened the new year by pledging “redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle to thoroughly guarantee the sovereignty, security and fundamental interests of the Republic in response to the worrying military moves by the U.S. and other hostile forces precisely targeting the DPRK,” or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.



After a year in which the regime fired more than 70 ballistic missiles, Mr. Kim’s “redoubled efforts” for 2023 include plans for a groundbreaking military satellite launch as well as the development of an advanced intercontinental missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.



Unsurprisingly, South Koreans have grown increasingly fearful of its unruly neighbor. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, a self-described conservative, is reportedly mulling a South bomb to counter the North’s nukes in the event of a reduction of the U.S. military presence that dates back to the start of the Korean War in 1950. Polls show the proportion of South Koreans favoring nuclear weapons acquisition has surpassed 70%.

북한은 핵 위협을 증폭하고 있다(1) “자연은 진공상태를 싫어한다”는 관용구가 있는데 북한도 그렇다. 은둔 국가의 과거에서 탈출하여 현대 세계의 성공한 국가 대열에 참여하기를 모색하고 있는 이 아시아의 작은 나라는 핵 위협을 증폭할 심산이다. 시끄러운 위협은 사이가 멀어진 남쪽 동포들의 불안을 키우고 있는데 남쪽 동포들은 자체적인 핵무기를 실전 배치할지 여부를 저울질하고 있다. 남쪽 동포들이 그래서는 안 되며, 조 바이든 대통령은 남한을 보호해왔고 북한을 저지한 오랜 미국과의 동맹이 여느 때처럼 여전히 신뢰할 수 있다는 것을 양측에 다짐하는 수고를 할 필요가 있다. 북한 지도자 김정은은 “정확하게 DPRK를 표적으로 삼고 있는 미국 및 여타 적대 세력들의 우려되는 군사 행동에 대응하여 공화국의 주권과 안보 및 근본적 이익을 철저히 보장하기 위해 군사력을 압도적으로 강화하는 노력의 배가를” 약속하는 것으로 새해를 시작했다. DPRK는 조선민주주의인민공화국의 약자다. 북한 정권이 70발 이상의 탄도미사일을 발사했던 1년이 지난 후 김정은의 2023년도 “배가된 노력”은 미국 본토에 도달할 수 있는 첨단 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)의 개발은 물론이고 획기적인 군사위성 발사 계획을 포함한다. 한국은 다루기 힘든 이웃인 북한을 점점 더 두려워하게 되었고, 보수주의자를 자처하는 한국의 윤석열 대통령이 주한미군이 감축되는 경우에 북한의 핵무기에 대항하기 위해 한국의 핵폭탄 보유를 심사숙고 중인 것으로 알려진 것은 놀라운 일이 못 된다. 주한미군의 주둔은 1950년 한국전쟁 개시 때로 거슬러 올라간다. 핵무기 조달을 지지하는 한국인의 비율이 70%를 넘는 것을 여론조사는 보여준다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △abhor: 혐오하다, 증오하다 △idiom: 관용구, 숙어 △pint-sized: 아주 작은 △amplify: 증폭하다 △din: 소음 △estranged: 사이가 멀어진 △take pains: 애쓰다, 공들이다 △long-standing: 여러 해에 걸친, 오래 지속된 △beef up: 강화하다, 보강하다 △unruly: 다루기 힘든, 제멋대로 구는

