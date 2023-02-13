[WT논평] North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons (2)

The withdrawal of U.S.-based tactical weapons from South Korea in 1991 and the North-South Nuclear Agreement of 1992 had no impact on North Korea’s determination to build nuclear weapons.



Moreover, the 1994 Agreed Framework, which committed the U.S. to provide North Korea with two light water nuclear reactors for peaceful energy in exchange for dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear facility, was violated by the North when the intelligence community discovered in 2002 that North Korea had a clandestine highly-enriched uranium program for nuclear weapons.



And indeed, North Korea’s assistance to Syria for the construction of a secret nuclear reactor in Al Kibar that Israel bombed in 2007 was a major act of nuclear proliferation by North Korea.



The U.S. has been unable to get North Korea to return to negotiations since the failed 2019 Hanoi presidential talks. China apparently has been unwilling - or unable - to get Kim Jong-un to agree to permit his representatives to meet with U.S. counterparts.



Rather, Mr. Kim apparently decided to double down on his nuclear arsenal and build more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to deliver them.



What’s needed is a new strategy for dealing with North Korea - a strategy that not only focuses on enhancing extended nuclear deterrence but also enhancing missile defense capabilities in South Korea, Japan and the U.S.



A second THADD - Terminal High Altitude Area Defense - should be discussed with Seoul. The Patriot and other missile defense systems should also be discussed with Japan, which understandably is enhancing its own military capabilities. Japan has committed to spend 2% of its GDP on military defense purposes.

북한의 핵무기 추구 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 미국 기반의 전술핵무기를 1991년에 한국으로부터 철수하고 1992년 남북이 핵 합의를 한 것은 핵무기를 구축하겠다는 북한의 결정에 아무런 영향을 미치지 못했다. 뿐만 아니라 영변의 핵시설을 해체하는 대가로 미국이 북한에 2기의 경수로 원자로를 제공하기로 약속한 1994년의 합의 틀을 북한이 깼다. 당시 정보계는 북한이 비밀리에 핵무기용의 고농축 우라늄 계획을 갖고 있다는 사실을 2002년에 발견했다. 그리고 사실, 시리아가 알 키바르에 비밀리에 추진 중이었던 원자로 건설을 북한이 도운 것은 중요한 핵확산 행위였다. 이스라엘은 2007년에 이 원자로를 폭격했다. 2019년 하노이의 미·북 정상회담이 실패한 이후 미국은 북한을 협상에 복귀시킬 수가 없었다. 중국은, 김정은이 자국 대표단이 미국 대표단과 회담하도록 허용하는 데 동의하도록 만들 의사가 없거나 능력이 없는 것으로 보인다. 오히려 김정은은 자국의 핵무기 비축량 증가 노력을 배가하고 핵무기 및 이를 운반할 탄도미사일 생산을 늘리기로 결정한 듯이 보인다. 현재 필요한 것은 북한에 대처할 새로운 전략이다. 즉 확장 핵 억제력을 강화하는 데 초점을 맞출 뿐만 아니라 한국, 일본, 미국의 미사일방어 역량 또한 강화하는 전략이 필요하다. 제2의 고고도미사일방어체제 즉 사드 문제를 서울과 협의할 필요가 있다. 또한 일본과는 패트리엇 및 여타 미사일방어체제를 논의할 필요가 있다. 일본이 자국의 각종 국방 역량을 강화하는 것은 이해할 만하다. 일본은 국내총생산의 2%를 군사방어 목적에 지출하기로 약속했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △determination: 결정 △commit: 약속하다 △violate: 위반하다, 어기다 △proliferation: 확산 △double down: 배가하다

