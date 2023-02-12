[WT논평] North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons (1)

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush ordered the withdrawal of all U.S.-based tactical nuclear weapons from South Korea. In 1992, South Korea and North Korea agreed not to test, produce, secure, possess, store, deploy or use nuclear weapons and not to possess facilities for nuclear reprocessing and uranium enrichment.



Currently, North Korea reportedly has between 40 and 60 plutonium or enriched uranium-based nuclear weapons, with the capability to mate these nuclear weapons to an array of short, medium and long-range ballistic missiles.



In 2022, North Korea reportedly launched over 100 ballistic missiles, to include the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of targeting the whole of the U.S.



Kim Jong-un recently declared that North Korea will exponentially increase its nuclear weapons arsenal, to include tactical nuclear weapons, and enshrined a new law permitting the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons automatically if its leadership or command and control centers are threatened.



The United Nations Security Council has passed nine resolutions sanctioning North Korea since the North’s first nuclear test in 2006. Currently, however, China and Russia have vetoed efforts to sanction North Korea for its recent flagrant launching of ballistic missiles, all in violation of UNSC resolutions.



South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and President Biden have agreed that U.S. extended nuclear deterrence ? nuclear umbrella ? commitments need to be enhanced, with the active participation of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultative Group.



It should be clear that over the past 32 years, efforts by the U.S., with active support of South Korea and Japan, have failed to halt North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

북한의 핵무기 추구 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 91년에 조지 HW 부시 대통령은 한국에서 미국 기반의 모든 전술핵무기를 철수하라고 명령했다. 1992년에 한국과 북한은 핵무기의 실험, 생산, 보관, 소유, 저장, 배치, 사용을 하지 않기로 합의했고 핵재처리와 우라늄 농축을 위한 시설을 보유하지 않기로 합의했다. 현재 북한이 보유한 플루토늄 혹은 농축 우라늄 기반의 핵무기는 40개와 60개 사이인 것으로 알려졌다. 그와 더불어 북한은 이런 핵무기를 다수의 단거리, 중거리, 장거리 탄도미사일에 맞춰 장착할 수 있는 역량을 갖고 있다. 2022년에 북한은 100개가 넘는 탄도미사일을 발사한 것으로 보도되었는데 이 가운데는 미국 전역을 표적으로 삼을 수 있는 화성-17 대륙간탄도미사일이 포함된다. 김정은은 최근 북한이 자국의 핵무기 보유량을 기하급수적으로 늘릴 것이라고 선언했는데 그 가운데는 전술핵무기가 포함되며 만약 북한 지도부 혹은 지휘부 및 통제센터들이 위협받을 경우 핵무기를 자동적으로 선제 사용하는 것을 허용하는 새로운 법을 철저하게 준수하고 있다. 북한의 2006년 1차 핵실험 이후 유엔 안전보장이사회는 북한을 제재하는 결의안 9개를 통과시켰다. 그러나 현재 중국과 러시아는 북한의 최근 노골적인 일련의 탄도미사일 발사를 제재하기 위한 노력에 거부권을 행사했는데 최근 발사는 모두 유엔 안보리 결의안에 위반된다. 한국의 윤석열 대통령과 바이든 대통령은 확장억제전략협의체의 적극 참여 속에 미국의 핵우산인 확대 핵 억지력 약속의 강화 필요성에 합의했다. 지난 32년 동안 한국 및 일본의 적극적인 지원을 받은 미국의 노력이 북한의 핵무기 추구를 저지하는 데 실패했다는 사실을 분명히 할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

