[WT논평] One of life’s great mysteries (2)

The artificial lights of smart phones that people increasingly use before and in bed keep people up. Want a good night’s rest? Don’t bring the iPhone to bed.



We would argue as well that society itself is structured in a way that keeps people up longer than they should. Prime-time television does not start until 8 p.m. World Series games regularly run until midnight. The NFL stands out here - most of its playoff games begin and end at a reasonable hour.



Ever-longer commutes see Americans getting up earlier and getting home later. Suburban sprawl has many benefits - larger houses, comfortable lifestyles - but has no doubt cut down on Americans’ sleep.



The notion that sleep should occur in one big chunk is also a modern phenomenon. In the Middle Ages, people slept in two shifts - “first” and “second” sleep. The interregnum between the two slumbers was used for prayer, creative work or having sex. But modern lifestyles have put paid to the notion of two separate sleeps.



Should Americans’ sleeplessness be a government priority? Perhaps. In 2016, the RAND Corporation found that the lack of good sleep was costing the American economy more than $400 billion a year, mostly because of missed workdays.



RAND chalked up Americans’ sleeplessness to “obesity, excessive alcohol and sugary drink consumption, smoking, lack of physical activity, mental health problems, long-term health conditions, stress at work, irregular working hours, financial concerns, and long commuting.”



This suggests that rather than make sleep itself a policy issue, the government could look to reduce things like alcoholism. The improving economy should also help Americans rest easy.

인생의 가장 큰 수수께끼의 하나 (2) 잠자리에 들기 전과 들었을 때 점점 더 많이 사용하는 스마트폰의 인공조명이 사람들을 깨어 있게 한다. 밤에 충분한 휴식을 취하기를 원하는가. 아이폰을 침대에 들고 오지 말라. 우리는 사회 자체의 구조가 적절한 시간 이상으로 사람들이 깨어 있도록 만드는 방식으로 이루어져 있다는 주장 또한 할 것이다. TV의 프라이임-타임은 오후 8시까지는 시작되지 않는다. 월드시리즈 경기는 자정까지 계속되는 경우가 잦다. 대부분의 결승전 경기가 합리적인 시간에 시작하고 끝나는 NFL이 여기서 돋보인다. 미국인들은 통근시간이 갈수록 길어져 더 일찍 일어나고 더 늦게 귀가하게 되었다. 광활하게 퍼져나간 도시 교외지대는 더 큰 집과 안락한 생활방식 등 많은 이점을 갖고 있으나 미국인들의 수면시간을 줄인다는 데는 의문의 여지가 없다. 수면이 하나의 상당히 긴 시간 단위로 이루어져야 한다는 관념 또한 현대의 현상이다. 중세 사람들은 “첫째”와 “둘째”로 나누어서 2단계의 수면을 취했다. 두 차례 수면 사이에 깨어 있는 시간은 기도를 하거나 창의적인 작업을 하거나 성관계를 하는 데 사용되었다. 그러나 현대의 생활방식이 이처럼 둘로 구분된 수면의 관념을 파괴했다. 미국인들의 불면이 정부의 우선과제가 되어야 하는가. 그럴지도 모른다. 2016년에 랜드 코퍼레이션은 숙면의 결핍이 미국 경제에 연간 4000억달러의 손실을 끼치는 사실을 발견했다. 대부분 결근 때문이다. 랜드는 “비만, 알코올 과용, 설탕 음료 섭취, 흡연, 신체 활동 결여, 정신건강 문제, 장기적인 건강상태, 근무 중 스트레스, 불규칙한 작업시간, 재정상의 걱정, 장시간 통근”을 미국인들의 불면 원인으로 판단했다. 이상은 수면 자체를 정책 현안으로 삼을 것이 아니라 정부가 알코올 중독 같은 문제를 줄이는 것을 고려해볼 수 있다는 것을 시사한다. 경제의 개선 또한 미국인들이 쉽게 휴식하는 것을 도울 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △keep someone up: 잠자리에 들지 못하게 하다 △regularly: 자주, 규칙적으로 △interregnum: 최고지도자의 부재기간 △health condition: 건강상태 △look to: 생각해 보다 △chalk something up to something: -을 -때문으로 여기다

