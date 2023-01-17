[WT논평] The Chinese navy outnumbers the U.S. Navy in the western Pacific (3)

Then there is the aforementioned matter of PLA journal comments about their shortcomings and problems in their exercises and war games. U.S. war game results report similar challenges against PLA opponents.



The logic is simple. Training to fight a giant heavyweight makes it easier to defeat the enemy who is most likely a middleweight.



The challenges encountered require solutions and often drive innovations that might not otherwise surface. All modern militaries, Russia being a recent exception, recognize that training and preparation in peacetime will save you blood in war.



Moreover, the fact the PLA journals are discussing their problems suggests the mistakes are being studied and applied as lessons learned. Also, the PLA now does multi-day exercises at their opposing force training area in Inner Mongolia.



PLA leaders recognize their shortcomings and are working to overcome them. They may not be ready today, but China’s leaders are working hard to be ready at some close future date.



The PLA is not an overwhelmingly powerful force today, but it can be against a complacent, inadequately equipped, poorly led or ill-deployed opponent.



Finally, China enjoys two advantages in a western Pacific conflict ― it is closer to the combat zone and it does not have America’s global commitments.



Mr. Xi’s go/no-go decision on Taiwan will be determined by his perception of PLA versus Western capabilities and America’s political will. Deterring Chinese aggression requires America and its allies to equip and train their forces as intensely as China is preparing the PLA.

서태평양에서 중국 해군이 미 해군보다 우세하다(3) 카를로스 O 슈스터(칼럼니스트) 앞서 언급한 중국 인민해방군 기관지의 자기네 훈련과 워게임의 여러 결함 및 문제에 관한 논평 문제가 있다. 미국의 워게임 결과들은 인민해방군을 상대할 경우 비슷한 여러 과제를 보고한다. 논리는 간단하다. 거대한 헤비급과 싸우기 위해 훈련하면 미들급일 가능성이 큰 적을 패배시키는 것이 훨씬 수월해진다. 당면한 여러 과제는 해결이 필요하며, 자칫 일어나지 않았을 수도 있는 각종 기술혁신의 원동력이 된다. 러시아를 최근의 예외로 할 경우 현대의 모든 군대는 평화 시의 훈련과 준비가 전쟁에서 피를 덜 흘리게 만든다는 것을 인식하고 있다. 뿐만 아니라 인민해방군 기관지들이 자기네 문제점을 논의하고 있다는 사실은 그들이 여러 실수를 연구하여 교훈으로 삼고 있다는 것을 시사한다. 인민해방군은 지금 내몽골의 훈련 지역에서 대항군을 상대로 장기간의 훈련을 실시하고 있다. 인민해방군 지도자들은 자기네 부족한 점을 인식하고 그것을 극복하기 위해 노력한다. 현재는 준비가 안 되었을 수도 있으나, 중국 지도자들은 가까운 미래의 어느 시점에 준비를 갖추기 위해 열심히 노력하고 있다. 인민해방군은 오늘날 압도적으로 강한 군대는 아니지만, 자만하고 장비가 부족하며 지도부가 무능하거나 혹은 배치가 잘못된 적에게는 강력한 적이 될 수 있다. 끝으로 중국은 서태평양에서 무력 충돌이 일어날 경우 두 가지 점에서 유리하다. 즉 전투 영역에서 더 가깝고, 해당 지역은 미국의 세계적 책무가 없는 곳이다. 대만 침공 여부에 대한 시진핑의 결정은 인민해방군 대 서방의 역량 및 미국의 정치적 의지에 대한 인식에 따라 내려질 것이다. 중국의 침략을 저지하기 위해 미국과 동맹국들도, 중국이 인민해방군을 준비하는 것만큼 집중적으로 자국 군대의 장비를 갖추고 훈련할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △war game: 기동훈련 △nominal: 공칭의, 명목상의 △lessons learned: 교훈 △commitment: 책무 △go/no-go: 계속하느냐 중지하느냐의 결정에 관한

