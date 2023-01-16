[WT논평] The Chinese navy outnumbers the U.S. Navy in the western Pacific (2)

Any war in the western Pacific will consist primarily of combat across all military domains from cyber and space warfare to air-to-air and fleet-on-fleet actions against a technologically advanced near-peer state. Neither the U.S. nor China has recent combat experience in either of those.



Desert Storm marks the last time the U.S. faced a challenging integrated air defense system, and Iraq’s air defenders were well equipped but not well trained.



Should the PLA reach American allies’ shores, U.S. ground combat experience should make the difference, although that experience was not gained fighting a modern combined arms force equipped with tanks and artillery.



Finally, America’s military leaders also speak of their recruits’ lack of physical fitness, educational shortcomings and self-discipline.



The Chinese navy now outnumbers the U.S. Navy in the western Pacific, particularly when anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles (ASBMs and ASCMs) are calculated.



China has increased its fourth-generation naval surface warship inventory sixfold in 12 years, tripled its aircraft carrier force in 10 years and modernized its submarine force.



Moreover, the PLA is working intensely to master joint military operations. In 2021, it integrated anti-ship ballistic missiles into a naval exercise. That required coordination between a theater combatant command, the naval service and the PLA Strategic Rocket Force.



That doesn’t mean the PLA has mastered such operations, but as the world saw in August of last year, they have integrated the capability into their exercises and probably into their war plans.

서태평양에서 중국 해군이 미 해군보다 우세하다(2) 카를로스 O 슈스터(칼럼니스트) 서태평양에서 벌어지는 모든 전쟁은 기술적으로 진보한 거의 대등한 나라에 대항하여 사이버 전쟁과 우주 전쟁부터 공대공 및 함대함 작전에 이르는 모든 군사 영역에 걸친 전투를 기본적으로 포함할 것이다. 미국이나 중국은 이 모든 분야에서 최근에 전투를 치른 경험이 없다. ‘사막의 폭풍’ 작전은 미국이 통합 대공체제의 도전에 맞섰던 마지막 때를 나타내는데, 당시 이라크의 대공 방어부대는 장비는 훌륭했으나 훈련이 부족했다. 중국 인민해방군이 미국 동맹국들의 해안에 도달하는 경우 미국의 지상전투 경험이 빛을 발할 것이다. 비록 그 경험이 전차 및 대포로 무장한 현대의 제병협동부대와 싸우면서 얻은 것은 아닐지라도 그렇다. 끝으로 미국 군부 지도자들 역시 자기네 신병들의 신체적 건강 약화와 교육 및 자기 억제력 부족에 대해 언급한다. 중국 해군은 현재 서태평양에서 무장의 규모 면에서 수적으로 미국 해군을 앞지르고 있으며, 특히 대함 탄도미사일과 크루즈미사일을 계산할 때 그렇다. 중국은 자국 해군의 4세대 전함 보유량을 지난 12년 동안 6배나 늘렸고, 항공모함 전투력은 10년 동안 3배로 증강시켰으며, 인민해방군의 잠수함 전력을 현대화했다. 뿐만 아니라 인민해방군은 합동 군사작전에 숙달하기 위해 집중 노력하고 있다. 2021년 인민해방군은 해군 훈련에 대함 탄도미사일을 통합시켰다. 그것은 전역 전투사령부와 해군 및 인민해방군 전략로켓군 사이의 협력을 필요로 한다. 그러한 상황은 인민해방군이 합동 군사작전에 숙달했다는 것을 의미하지는 않으나, 지난해 8월 세계가 지켜본 바와 같이 인민해방군은 그런 역량을 자기네 군사훈련에 통합시켰으며, 아마 자기네 전쟁계획 속에도 이를 포함시켰을 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △peer : 또래 △integrated : 통합된 △make the difference : 차이를 만들다 △combined arms force : 제병협동부대 △self-discipline : 자제력, 자기훈련, 수양

