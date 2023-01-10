[WT논평] A future without fossil fuels (3)

Obviously, there is a limit at which point the negatives outweigh the positives - but those who give arbitrary dates by which they claim there can be no reversal have lost touch with reality. (Please note that over the last couple of decades a number of these dates have come and gone - and the world had gone on.)



Wars, pandemics, and economic and political mismanagement are much more dangerous to people living now than climate change. If the electric grid goes down, mortality rates will soar, particularly among the aged and the very young.



It is often noted that many rich environmental extremists have large homes by the sea, private planes and huge “carbon footprints.” They had lobbied for years to get rid of coal plants - even though sufficient renewables and backups had not been put in place.



Reality has now struck - brownouts and huge price increases in gas, oil and electricity are impoverishing people. The energy reality means that greens who fail to compromise are getting the worst all of possible worlds for them - the return of coal and an increased likelihood of loss of political power, credibility and influence.



Where do windmills and solar power structures come from? Do they just magically appear, or do they use scarce resources and materials that cause prices to soar in competing uses?



How many new, highly polluting copper and other metal mines and refineries are going to be required?



To be a true environmentalist and also a realist advocate for more development of clean-burning natural gas and new technology nuclear power. The road to both a cleaner environment and lower energy costs - which will reduce global poverty and increase wealth - is clear.

화석연료 없는 미래(3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 부정적 요인들이 긍정적 요인들을 능가하는 시점이 한계로서 존재하지만, 돌이킬 수 없다고 주장하는 시기를 제멋대로 제시하는 사람들은 현실과 동떨어져 있다. (지난 몇 십 년 동안 이런 시점들이 여러 차례 왔다가 갔으며 세상은 계속 진행되고 있는 사실에 주목하기 바란다.) 전쟁, 감염병의 세계적 대유행, 경제적·정치적 관리 부실이 지금 기후변화보다 사람들 생활에 훨씬 큰 위험이 된다. 만약 전기 공급망이 가동을 중지할 경우 사망률이 치솟는데 특히 노인과 유아들이 그렇다. 부유한 극단적 환경보호주의자들 다수가 해변의 큰 집과 개인 전용 비행기를 소유하고 거대한 ‘탄소 발자국’을 남기는 사실이 흔히 지적된다. 심지어 충분한 재생에너지 시설과 예비 발전 시설이 제자리를 잡지 않은 상황에서조차도 그들은 여러 해 동안 석탄 발전소 제거를 위해 로비를 해왔다. 현실이 이제 닥쳤다. 절전과 천연가스, 석유, 전기의 엄청난 가격 인상이 사람들을 가난하게 만들고 있다. 이런 에너지 현실은, 타협하는 데 실패한 환경보호주의자들이 그들에게 가능한 최악의 세상을 초래하고 있다는 것을 의미한다. 즉, 석탄이 되돌아오고 그들의 정치적 힘과 신뢰 및 영향력을 잃을 가능성이 높아진 세상을 불렀다. 풍력발전과 태양력발전 시설은 어디서 오는가. 그런 것들은 그냥 마법처럼 나타나는가, 아니면 경쟁적으로 사용되는 가운데 가격 급등을 야기하는 희소 자원과 물질을 사용하는가. 고도로 환경을 오염시키는 구리와 다른 금속의 광산 및 제련소가 새로 얼마나 더 많이 필요해질 것인가. 진정한 환경보호주의자, 또한 현실주의자가 되기 위해서는 청정 연료인 천연가스와 신기술인 원자력발전을 옹호하라. 청정 환경과 세계의 빈곤을 줄이고 부를 증가시키게 될 저에너지 비용, 두 마리 토끼를 잡을 길은 분명하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]