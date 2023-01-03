[WT논평] More Americans choose to live alone

It’s an oddity that even as the U.S. population grows, more Americans choose to live alone. The simple truth that “it is more blessed to give than to receive” notwithstanding, too many conclude that close relationships are too hard.



While living alone may mean less snoring to endure and fewer dirty socks to pick up, it can also lead to a dimmer financial future and a relentless struggle against loneliness.



A Pew Research Center survey published last week found the share of unpartnered U.S. adults aged 25 to 54, including those neither married nor cohabiting, rose from 29 percent in 1990 to 38 percent by 2019.



The survey adds a new dimension to an earlier, 2018 Pew-sponsored study of self-reported health assessments of Americans aged 40 to 49 living as married couples compared to individuals living alone. Those who claimed that marriage provides benefits to health at mid-life measured 89 percent; those making the same claim about living alone totaled only 35 percent.



Moreover, marriage comprises an integral step on the journey toward a stable and prosperous future.



Though not a panacea, marriage and subsequent family-building enroll individuals in the school of love, which teaches challenging lessons about patience and selfless giving. The effort is rewarded many times over, though, with the loving embrace of spouse and children. The same reward awaits those who choose unmarried partnership ? so long as they stay true to their commitment.



Despite the natural yearning for companionship, Americans who choose the unnatural path of going it alone should, respectfully, reconsider.

더 많은 미국인들이 독신을 택한다 미국 인구가 증가함에도 불구하고 더 많은 미국인이 독신을 선택하는 것은 특이하다. ‘받는 것보다 주는 것이 더 큰 축복’이란 단순한 진리에도 불구하고 너무나 많은 사람이 친밀한 관계가 몹시 어렵다는 결론을 내린다. 혼자 사는 것이 참아야 할 코 고는 소리는 더 적고 집어올려야 할 더러운 양말도 더 적다는 것을 의미하기는 한다. 하지만 독신생활은 또한 어두운 재정적 미래와 고독과의 가차 없는 싸움으로 이어질 수 있다. 지난주 발표된 퓨 연구소의 한 조사는 25∼54세의 배우자 없는 미국인 비율이 1990년의 29%에서 2019년 38%로 증가한 사실을 발견했다. 그 가운데는 결혼을 안 했거나 동거를 하지 않는 사람들이 포함된다. 이 조사는 앞서 퓨가 후원한 2018년의 연구에 새로운 중요성을 더한다. 연구는 40∼49세의 미국인들이 스스로 자신의 건강을 평가한 것인데, 결혼한 부부들과 독신자들을 비교했다. 중년에 결혼생활이 건강에 이익이 된다고 주장한 사람들이 89%인 것으로 조사되었다. 독신생활에 관해 마찬가지 주장을 편 사람은 모두 합쳐 35%에 불과했다. 뿐만 아니라 결혼생활은 안정되고 번영하는 미래로 가는 여정의 필수적인 단계를 이룬다. 만병통치약은 아니지만 결혼과 뒤이어 가족을 만드는 과정에서 개인들은 사랑의 학교에 등록하게 된다. 이 학교에선 인내심, 그리고 아낌없이 주는 것에 관한 중요한 교훈을 가르친다. 얼핏 희생 같지만 배우자와 자녀들을 사랑으로 포용하는 과정에서 이런 노력은 반복적인 보상을 제공한다. 약속을 충실히 지키는 한에서는 이른바 비혼(非婚) 파트너들에게도 동일한 보상이 기다린다. 반려자에 대한 자연스러운 갈망에도 불구하고 홀로 가는 부자연스러운 길을 택하는 미국인들은 이를 재고할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △oddity : 이상함, 특이함 △dimmer : 어둡다, 희박하다 △cohabit : 동거하다 △unpartnered : 파트너가 없는 △add a dimension : 중요성을 더하다 △mid-life : 중년 △comprises : 차지하다, 구성하다

