[WT논평] North Korea’s escalating military provocations (2)

North Korea has often used provocations and threats to drive a wedge between the United States and its allies. Under President Yoon Suk-yeol, however, South Korea is now willing to respond to North Korean provocations with displays of military strength.



Mr. Yoon accepted the Biden administration’s request to resume large-scale combined military exercises and rotational deployments of U.S. strategic assets, both of which had been curtailed since 2018.



The Kim regime in the North is expected to escalate tensions still further by conducting its seventh overall nuclear test, which would precipitate even more robust allied military responses.



It is expected that the next nuclear test will be of a new generation of smaller tactical nuclear weapons for battlefield use, which would exponentially increase the threat to South Korea and Japan as well as to U.S. forces stationed there.



The U.S. and its allies must respond resolutely to future regime provocations as well as restore military exercises to pre-2018 levels to enhance deterrence and defense.



Washington also should encourage ongoing South Korean and Japanese efforts to further enhance bilateral security cooperation despite lingering tensions from long-standing historic and sovereignty disputes between those two nations.



But South Korea and Japan increasingly question the viability of the U.S. commitment to their defense both because of Pyongyang’s increasing ability to target the United States with nuclear weapons and because of previous U.S. threats to remove forces from the region.



Washington should affirm its commitment to its extended deterrence guarantee, while pushing back against growing South Korean advocacy for developing its own nuclear weapons.

북한의 군사 도발 증가(2) 브루스 클링너(헤리티지재단 연구원) 북한은 미국과 동맹국들 사이를 이간하기 위해 도발과 위협을 종종 이용해왔다. 그러나 윤석열 대통령의 지도 아래 한국은 이제 군사적 힘의 과시로 북한 도발에 맞대응할 뜻을 나타내고 있다. 윤 대통령은 2018년 이후 나란히 축소되었던 대규모 한·미 연합군사훈련, 그리고 미국 전략자산의 순환배치를 재개하자는 미국 바이든 행정부의 요청을 받아들였다. 북한 김정은 정권은 7차 핵실험을 실시함으로써 긴장을 더욱 악화시킬 것으로 예상된다. 북한의 핵실험은 동맹국들의 더욱 강력한 군사적 대응을 촉발할 것이다. 다음 핵실험은 전장에서 사용되는 보다 작은 신세대 전술 핵무기가 될 것이며, 이는 한국과 일본은 물론 그곳에 배치된 미군에 대한 위협을 기하급수적으로 증가시킬 것이다. 미국과 동맹국들은 북한 정권의 미래 도발에 단호하게 맞서는 한편 억지력 및 방어력 강화를 위해 군사훈련을 2018년 이전 수준으로 회복시킬 필요가 있다. 또한 워싱턴은 한·일 양국 간 오랜 역사적 갈등 및 영토분쟁으로 인한 긴장 관계에도 불구하고 한국과 일본이 상호 안보협력을 강화하려는 노력을 계속하도록 독려할 필요가 있다. 그러나 미국을 핵무기 표적으로 삼는 평양 정권의 능력이 증가하고 과거 미국이 이 지역에서 자국 병력을 철수하겠다고 위협한 사실로 인해 한국과 일본은 양국 방어에 대한 미국의 약속이 과연 이행될 것인지 점점 더 의문을 제기하고 있다. 워싱턴은 자체 핵무기 개발을 향한 한국의 커지는 의지를 제어하는 한편 ‘확장억지’에 관한 약속을 확실히 해둘 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △provocation : 도발 △precipitate : 촉발하다 △viability : 실행 가능성

