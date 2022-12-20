[WT논평] Struggle between democracy and totalitarianism (3)

The Black Berets, special repressive forces trained by Chinese advisors, spread out at night to arrest thousands of youths.



Shaken by the July 11 uprising and the continued citizen defiance, the communist regime in Cuba is grasping power through whatever means necessary.



The thousands of protesters on July 11 were very clear in their demands: Their goal is liberation and an end to communist rule, to enjoy the same kind of freedoms people around the world, such as those Taiwan now enjoys.



At this crossroads, a clear-minded and principled U.S. foreign policy towards Cuba and Taiwan is imperative. No concessions should be made on either one. Taiwan must be protected from aggression. The Cuban people deserve decisive support to regain the freedom they have struggled so long and so hard for.



Democratic change in Cuba would bring about profound changes in Latin America and the world. If the aggressive Cuban totalitarian state were to be replaced with a thriving democracy, the global resurgence of authoritarianism would receive its first powerful push back.



Two of the decisive steps that the United States can take to support Cuba’s fight for liberty are, in the first place, to implement a wide array of communication initiatives to break the regime’s censorship of the information that reaches ordinary Cubans, as well as to actively engage with the Cuban resistance in the island to bolster a national and international civic campaign for democratic change.



Preservation and attainment of freedom for Taiwan and Cuba would usher in a better 21st century for all the planet.

민주주의와 전체주의 간 투쟁(3) 오를란도 구티에레스(칼럼니스트) 2021년 7월11일 쿠바에서 민중봉기가 일어났을 때 중국 군사고문들이 훈련시킨 쿠바의 특수 진압부대 ‘블랙베레’가 시위에 참여한 청년 수천명을 체포하기 위해 야간에도 광범위하게 배치되었다. 시민들의 지속적 저항에 흔들리는 쿠바 공산주의 정권은 필요한 모든 수단을 동원해 권력을 유지하고자 안간힘을 쓰고 있다. 7·11 시위 참가자들은 자신들의 요구사항을 분명히 밝혔다. 그들의 목표는 압제로부터의 해방 그리고 공산주의 통치 종식을 통해 대만을 비롯한 전 세계 사람들이 누리는 것과 같은 종류의 자유를 누리는 것이다. 이러한 갈림길에서 쿠바 및 대만에 대한 미국의 명료하고 원칙 있는 외교정책이 꼭 필요하다. 양자에 대해 어떤 양보도 해서는 안 된다. 침공으로부터 대만을 지켜야 한다. 쿠바 국민은 그들이 쟁취하기 위해 그토록 오랜 기간 노력한 자유를 되찾도록 확실한 지원을 받아 마땅하다. 쿠바의 민주적 변화는 라틴아메리카 및 세계에 엄청난 변화를 가져올 것이다. 만약 공격적인 쿠바의 전체주의 국가가 번영하는 민주주의 체제로 교체될 경우 세계적으로 부활하는 전체주의는 처음으로 강력한 반격에 직면할 것이다. 자유를 향한 쿠바의 투쟁을 지원하기 위해 미국이 취할 수 있는 결정적 조치들 가운데 두 가지는, 우선 광범위한 통신 지원을 통해 쿠바의 일반 시민에게 도달하는 정보에 대한 정권의 검열을 부수는 것 그리고 민주적 변화를 추구하는 국제적 시민운동 강화를 위해 쿠바 국내 저항운동과 적극적으로 관계를 맺는 것이다. 대만과 쿠바의 자유를 보존하고 성취한다면 지구 전체가 더 좋은 21세기를 시작하게 될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △advisor: 고문 △grasp: 움켜잡다, 장악하다 △imperative: 긴요한

