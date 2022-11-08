[WT논평] The U.S. and Japan in a common need

Our economies are intertwined through trade and finance. Most of us are unaware that Japan remains our biggest investor since 2019, employing nearly a million U.S. workers, second only to U.K. companies. One could say, economically, “we are joined at the hip.”



When safety and security are threatened, we coordinate with joint military exercises, like kind hardware and communications links, as well as a maintained military presence in Japan.



No one needs reminding that the people of Japan live in a very unfriendly part of the world. North Korea recently launched missiles over the land of the rising sun.



Not long ago China withheld rare earth metals from Japan over an island dispute depriving manufacturing of much-needed material. Their maritime and territorial disputes continue. These are but glimpses of other much larger pending shared threats.



These shared threats lead to the “Quad,” with Australia and India joining Japan and the U.S. as a responsive mechanism to advance shared goals in the region.



Our friends in each of these nations hope for peace and prosperity for their people at a time when China threatens to invade Taiwan and Russia has actually invaded Ukraine.



World War II was both painful and costly in terms of human life, memories and money. But given our differences with Japan, none are so great as to nullify our friendship and need for each other.



The Chinese desire for expansion, influence and control of shipping lanes places the U.S. and Japan in a common need. In addition, North Korea represents a nuclear threat to both nations.

미·일이 공동으로 원하는 것 토드 티하트 (전 미국 하원의원) 미·일 경제는 무역과 금융을 통해 밀접한 관계를 맺고 있다. 일본이 2019년 이후 계속 미국의 최대 투자자란 사실을 우리 대다수는 알지 못한다. 일본의 투자는 거의 100만명의 미국 근로자를 고용하고 있는데 영국 회사들에 이어 두 번째다. 경제적으로 “우리는 친하다”고 말할 수 있다. 안전과 안보가 위협받을 때 우리는 합동 군사훈련과 상호 유사한 하드웨어 및 통신망을 통해 협력할 뿐 아니라 주일미군을 계속 유지하고 있다. 일본 국민이 세계에서도 아주 적대적인 안보 환경 속에 살고 있다는 것은 누구나 아는 사실이다. 북한은 이 떠오르는 태양의 나라 상공으로 최근 미사일을 발사했다. 얼마 전 중국은 섬을 둘러싼 분쟁 때문에 일본에 희토류 제공을 거부하여 물자 생산에 긴요한 물질을 박탈했다. 그들의 해상 및 영토 분쟁은 계속되고 있다. 이런 일련의 갈등은 공동으로 직면한 다른 훨씬 크고 임박한 위협의 단면에 불과하다. 이런 공동의 위협은, 호주와 인도가 일본 및 미국에 합세해 역내의 공통 목표를 증진하고자 결성한 ‘쿼드’(Quad)로 이어졌다. 이 나라들에 사는 우리 친구들은 중국이 대만을 침공하겠다고 위협하고 러시아가 실제로 우크라이나를 침공한 시기에 자국민을 위해 평화와 번영을 희망한다. 제2차 세계대전은 사람의 생명과 기억 및 금전 측면에서 고통스럽고도 값비싼 대가를 치르게 했다. 그러나 미국과 일본의 차이점에 비추어볼 때 우리의 우호관계 및 상호 필요성을 무효화할 정도로 큰 차이는 존재하지 않는다. 확장과 영향력 행사 및 해상 통로 통제에 대한 중국의 욕망으로 미국과 일본은 공동의 요구를 느낀다. 그에 더해 북한은 양국에 핵 위협을 제기한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △intertwined : 밀접하게 관련되다, 엮이다 △be joined at the hip : 친하다 △bond : 결합하다, 유대감을 형성하다 △withhold A from B : B에게 A를 주지 않다

