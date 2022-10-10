[WT논평] North Korea will never give up its nuclear weapons (1)

On Sept. 9 Kim Jong-un, at a session of the Supreme People’s Assembly, made it officially clear that North Korea will remain a nuclear weapons state with an expansive nuclear doctrine that includes the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.



Clearly, this was a message from Mr. Kim to the United States and South Korea. He was telling the United States that any future negotiations will focus on arms control issues, not denuclearization.



And in this context, Mr. Kim now appears confident that the United States eventually will relent and accept North Korea as a nuclear weapons state, something the North has been pursuing since the Six Party Talks from 2003-2009.



North Korea was told then and continues to be told now, that the United States will never accept the North as a nuclear weapons state.



Equally concerning was Mr. Kim’s other pronouncement that North Korea now has a nuclear “first use” doctrine that includes the preemptive use of nuclear weapons in response to an attack or an imminent attack on the leadership or its nuclear command structure.



South Korean President Yoon Suk yeol, during his campaign, had publicly stated that a preemptive strike was an option for his country in response to an imminent attack from North Korea. It appears that this may have been Mr. Kim’s response - we also have a preemptive use policy - to Mr. Yoon’s comments about a preemptive strike.



It was noteworthy in that Mr. Kim now stated clearly - what many suspected - that North Korea will never give up its nuclear weapons, seemingly dashing any hope for the resumption of denuclearization talks.

북한은 핵무기를 포기하지 않는다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미국 대북협상 특사) 김정은은 9월9일 최고인민회의에서 북한이 핵무기의 선제 사용을 포함하는 포괄적인 핵 원칙을 가진 핵보유국 지위를 유지할 것이라고 공식적으로 밝혔다. 분명히 이것은 김정은이 미국과 한국에 보내는 메시지였다. 그는 미래의 모든 협상이 비핵화가 아닌 군비통제 문제에 초점을 맞출 것임을 미국에 말하고 있다. 그리고 이러한 맥락에서 김정은은 지금 미국이 결국 입장을 누그러뜨려 북한을 핵보유국으로 인정할 것이라고 확신하는 듯하다. 이는 북한이 2003∼2009년의 6자회담 이후 추구해온 목표였다. 그때 미국은 북한을 핵보유국으로 결코 인정하지 않을 것이라고 북한에 말했고, 지금도 계속 그렇게 말하고 있다. 북한이 이제 핵무기의 ‘선제 사용’ 원칙을 가졌다는 김정은의 또 다른 선언이 마찬가지로 우려를 불러일으켰다. 이 원칙에는 공격이나 북한 지도부, 또는 북한의 핵무기 지휘계통에 대한 임박한 공격에 대응하여 핵무기를 먼저 사용한다는 의미가 담겨 있다. 한국의 윤석열 대통령은 선거운동 기간 북한의 임박한 공격에 대응해 한국이 선제타격을 가하는 것도 선택지 중 하나라고 공개 선언했다. 김정은의 입장 표명은 윤 대통령의 이 선제타격 발언에 대한 반응으로 보인다. 미국 또한 선제 사용 정책을 갖고 있다. 그동안 많은 사람이 의심했던 것, 즉 북한이 핵무기를 결코 포기하지 않으리란 점을 김정은이 이제 분명하게 선언한 사실에 주목할 가치가 있었다. 김정은의 이번 선언은 비핵화 회담 재개에 대한 모든 희망을 내동댕이친 것으로 보인다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △expansive : 광범위한, 포괄적인 △relent : (거부하다가) 동의하다, 누그러지다 △pronouncement : 공표, 선언 △dash : 내동댕이치다

