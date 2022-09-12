[WT논평] Afghanistan is a totalitarian Islamic Emirate(1)

Prior to 9/11, influential voices in the foreign policy community argued that terrorism was not a serious national security threat, merely the weapon of the weak, a way for those without fighter jets and tanks to call attention to their “legitimate grievances.”



After 9/11, I thought that debate would end. I also thought it had become obvious that grievances, legitimate or not, provide no license for the murder of other people’s children.



My optimism turned out to be unjustified. To this day, there are those - U.N. officials included - who condone terrorism for causes they favor, euphemizing it as “resistance.”



And I certainly never expected that the United States, having removed the Taliban from power in the autumn of 2001, would usher that al Qaeda-aligned terrorist organization back into power.



Perhaps President Biden didn’t understand that his withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan would bring that result.



A report from Republican members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee led by Rep. Michael McCaul recently revealed that at least 800 Americans were left behind.



Thousands of American-trained Afghan military personnel, including elite commandos, fled to Iran, where we must assume they spilled their guts to the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence.



David Ignatius, a longtime columnist for the Washington Post, wrote that while Mr. Biden’s retreat was “horribly executed,” the decision to exit was correct.



Reasonable people can disagree on that. The U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan effectively ended in 2015. The military mission since then was to train and assist, and provide essential intelligence, operations planning and air support.

아프간은 독재 이슬람 토후국이다(1) 클리포드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 9·11 테러 이전에 외교정책계의 영향력 있는 목소리들은 테러가 국가안보에 심각한 위협이 아니라고 주장했다. 그저 첨단 전투기나 탱크가 없는 약자들이 자신의 ‘정당한 불만’을 세상에 알려 관심을 끌기 위한 무기에 불과하다는 것이다. 9·11 이후 필자는 그 논쟁이 끝날 것이라고 생각했다. 또 필자가 보기에 정당하든 아니든 각종 불만이 곧 다른 이들의 자녀를 살해하는 면허증을 주는 것은 아니란 점이 명백해졌다. 필자의 낙관주의는 정당하지 않은 것으로 판명됐다. 테러를 ‘저항’이란 말로 완곡하게 표현하며 여러 이유를 들어 테러를 용납하는 사람들이 오늘날까지도 있는데, 그중에는 유엔 직원들도 포함된다. 필자는 2001년 가을 아프가니스탄에서 탈레반이 누리던 권력을 제거한 미국이 알카에다와 동맹한 그 테러집단을 다시 권좌에 복귀시킬 것이라고는 결코 예상하지 못했다. 아마도 바이든 대통령은 아프간에서 미군 부대를 모두 철수시킨 조치가 그런 결과를 가져오리란 것을 이해하지 못한 듯하다. 마이클 맥쿨 공화당 하원의원이 이끄는 미 하원 외교위원회의 공화당 출신 의원들이 낸 어느 보고서는 적어도 800명의 미국인이 탈출하지 못하고 아프간에 남겨졌다고 공개했다. 정예 특공대원을 포함해 미군이 훈련시킨 아프간 군인 수천명은 이란으로 도망쳤다. 그들이 이란 정권의 정보부에 군사 기밀 등을 넘겼을 것으로 우리는 가정해야 한다. 워싱턴포스트(WP)에 오랫동안 기고해 온 칼럼니스트 데이비드 이그나티우스는 바이든의 후퇴가 “끔찍하게 시행”되었으나 그 탈출 결정 자체는 옳았다고 썼다. 이성적인 사람들은 그 말에 동의할 수 없다. 아프간에서 미국의 전투 임무는 2015년 사실상 종료되었다. 그 이후 군사적 임무는 훈련과 지원을 하고 필수적 정보 및 작전계획과 공중지원을 제공하는 것뿐이었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △grievance : 불만 △license : 면허증 △condone : 용납하다 △euphemize : 완곡하게 표현하다 △commando : 특공대 △spill one’s guts : 화가 나서 할 말(속말)을 다 해 버리다

