[WT논평] A dark shadow has come over Mr. Putin

I remember, what we might call the good old days, prior to Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin rather recklessly sent his shambolic army into Ukraine. Before Feb. 24 many of us thought of the Russian Army as being powerful.



It was an army that all Russians could be proud of. It was not known as it is today, an army that commits atrocities, blasts hospitals with missiles, sends tanks out to roll over civilian vehicles with civilians still in them.



A dark and gloomy shadow has come over Mr. Putin. His army is suffering 500 casualties a day, counting the dead and the wounded according to American intelligence sources. Surely the average Russian is becoming impatient with the daily casualty count. Yet Mr. Putin persists.



“The Russian Army is seriously depleted,” Seth G. Jones, the director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said recently. “That has implications on their ability to fight an effective ground campaign in Ukraine.”



Things are getting worse. Mr. Jones speculates that “the Russians probably don’t have enough effective combat forces to fully take Donetsk,” their next critical target.



Their problems are a loss of armored vehicles and a loss of manpower. “The Russian military has lost so many troops that in some cases,” the Times reports, “units have tried to force captured Ukrainians to fight.”



What I am wondering now is how long the Russians are going to tolerate Mr. Putin sacrificing 500 Russians a day. We hear that the Russian people are beginning to ask questions. Why are their boys disappearing into Ukraine? When are they coming home?

푸틴을 덮친 어두운 그림자 R 에밋 티럴 2세(아메리칸 스펙테이터 편집장) 우리가 좋았던 옛날이라고 부를 수 있는 2월24일 이전 시기를 필자는 기억한다. 그날 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴은 군대를 무모하게 우크라이나로 보냈다. 2월24일 이전에 우리 가운데 다수는 러시아 군대가 강력한 것으로 생각했다. 그것은 모든 러시아 국민이 자랑할 수 있는 군대였다. 개전 이후 오늘날 알려진 것과 같은 군대가 아니었다. 즉 잔학행위를 저지르고 미사일로 병원을 파괴하며 민간인들이 아직 타고 있는 차량들을 탱크가 밟고 지나가도록 하는 군대가 아니었다. 어둡고 음산한 그림자가 푸틴을 덮쳤다. 미국의 정보 소식통에 따르면 그의 군대는 매일 500명의 사상자를 내고 있으며 날마다 사망자와 부상자 수를 헤아리고 있다. 일반 러시아 사람은 매일의 사상자 수에 고통을 느끼는 것이 분명하다. 그럼에도 푸틴은 고집스럽게 전쟁을 계속한다. 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS)의 국제안보 계획담당 이사인 세트 G 존스는 최근 이렇게 말했다. “러시아 군대는 심각할 정도로 급격히 줄어든다. 그 상황은 우크라이나에서 러시아군의 효과적 지상전투 작전 능력에 영향을 미친다.” 일련의 상황은 더욱 나빠지고 있다. 그들의 다음 주요 표적인 “도네츠크를 완전히 점령하기에 충분히 효과적인 전투 병력을 아마도 러시아가 보유하지 못한 것 같다”고 존스는 추측한다. 러시아의 문제는 장갑차량 및 병력의 손실이다. 영국 더타임스는 이렇게 보도한다. “러시아 군대는 너무 많은 병력을 잃어 어떤 경우는 우크라이나인 포로들한테까지 전투를 강요했다.” 필자는 푸틴이 매일 500명의 러시아인을 희생시키는 것을 러시아 국민들이 언제까지 참을지 의문스럽다. 러시아 국민들이 일련의 질문을 던지기 시작했다는 이야기를 우리는 듣고 있다. 왜 그들의 아들들이 우크라이나 안으로 사라지고 있는가. 그들은 언제 집으로 오는가. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

