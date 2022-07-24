[WT논평] The challenge for the Yoon administration

The goal since the Armistice in 1953 has been the reunification of the Korean Peninsula. However, North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons ― and its abominable human rights record ― has to date made these efforts unsuccessful.



South Korea and the United States continue to work toward convincing North Korea to denuclearize completely and verifiably in exchange for security assurances, the lifting of sanctions and economic development assistance and a path to normal relations, with the expectation that North Korea will make progress on human rights.



All agreements eventually failed because North Korea was and is determined to retain its nuclear weapons. United States ― and South Korea ― policy continues to be that we will never accept North Korea as a nuclear-weapon state.



To do so would result in a nuclear arms race in the region, with other countries seeking nuclear weapons, and the possibility that North Korea could provide a nuclear weapon and/or fissile material for a dirty bomb to a rogue state or terrorist organization.



The government of President Yoon Suk Yeol and the administration of President Biden are committed to strengthening bilateral allied relationship between South Korea and the U.S. This is good not only for our two countries but also for the region and the world.



The challenge for the Yoon administration will be improving inter-Korean relations. And progress on inter-Korean relations will depend heavily on North Korea’s willingness to meaningfully negotiate with the U.S. and South Korea on complete and verifiable denuclearization.



Concurrently, we should know that it will be difficult getting North Korea to denuclearize completely and verifiably, especially after Russia’s invasion of a Ukraine that gave up its nuclear weapons for security assurances.

한국 윤석열정부의 과제 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 1953년 정전협정 체결 후 목표는 한반도 재통일이었다. 그러나 북한의 핵무기 추구 및 참으로 끔찍한 인권 실태가 이런 노력의 성사를 오늘날까지 막았다. 북한이 인권 상황에 진전을 이룰 것으로 기대하는 한국과 미국은 안전보장, 제재 해제, 경제개발 지원, 관계 정상화의 길과 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 맞바꾸도록 북한을 설득하는 작업을 계속하고 있다. 과거나 지금이나 북한이 핵무기를 보유하겠다는 결심 때문에 모든 합의는 결국 실패했다. 미국 및 한국은 북한을 핵무기 보유국으로 결코 받아들이지 않겠다는 정책을 고수하고 있다. 그렇게 하는 것은 결과적으로 역내 핵무기 경쟁을 초래하여 다른 나라들이 핵무기를 추구하고, 북한이 핵무기 또는 치명적인 폭탄 제조용 핵분열 물질을 불량국가나 테러 단체들에 지원하게 만들 가능성이 있다. 윤석열 대통령 정부와 바이든 대통령 행정부는 한·미동맹을 강화하기로 약속했다. 이는 두 나라뿐만 아니라 동북아 지역과 세계를 위해서도 좋다. 윤석열정부의 과제는 남북관계를 호전시키는 것이다. 그리고 남북관계의 진전은, 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화 협상을 미국 및 한국과 효과적으로 벌이겠다는 북한의 의지에 주로 좌우될 것이다. 그와 동시에 우리는 북한이 완전하고 검증 가능한 비핵화를 하도록 만드는 것이 어려울 것이란 점을 알아야 한다. 특히 안전을 보장받는 대가로 자국 핵무기를 포기했던 우크라이나가 러시아 침공을 받은 다음이기 때문에 그렇다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △abominable: 심히 끔직한, 가공할 △verifiably: 확인할 수 있게 △eventually: 결국 △meaningfully: 의미 있게 △concurrently : ∼와 동시에

