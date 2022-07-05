[WT논평] Putin uses war to strengthen his power(3)

The government, however, introduced crushing fines for taking part in unsanctioned meetings. The opposition split and the protest wave largely dissipated.



But in 2013, a much more massive wave against Viktor Yanukovych, a leader supported by Mr. Putin surfaced in neighboring Ukraine.



The Euromaidan revolt in Ukraine overthrew Mr. Yanukovych and was a blueprint for the overthrow of the regime in Russia. Mr. Putin responded by diverting attention with the annexation of Crimea and war in Eastern Ukraine.



The strategy was a success. A wave of euphoria over the seizure of Crimea and “restoration of Russian greatness” swept the country. Mr. Putin’s popularity reached 89%.



But the underlying problems of Russian society; corruption and economic and demographic decline had not been eliminated. This created the need after eight years again to rally the Russian population which, as in the past, was best achieved with the help of a new war. There was no reason for Russia to attack Ukraine at the time that it did.



In his statement at Davos, Mr. Kissinger referred to a “proper place” for Russia in the European balance of power. But it is doubtful that the Putin regime agrees on the place that Mr. Kissinger has in mind for it.



In 1993, well before the expansion of NATO in 1997, Russia was already laying the groundwork for future aggression. It defined a threat to Russia as “acts against the Russian population” in any neighboring country.



If Ukrainians follow Mr. Kissinger’s advice and cede territory, they will not satisfy Russia’s appetite for war. For Russia to pursue peace, it must be finally convinced of the futility of war.

푸틴은 전쟁을 권력 강화에 이용한다(3) 데이비드 새터(공산주의 희생자 기념재단 고문) 푸틴의 장기집권과 정부 부패에 항의하는 시위가 격화하자 러시아 정부는 허가받지 않은 집회 참석에 치명적 벌금형을 도입했다. 야당 세력은 분열했고 항의 시위 물결은 대부분 소멸했다. 그러나 2013년 이웃 나라 우크라이나에서 푸틴의 지원을 받았던 지도자 빅토르 야누코비치에 반대하는 훨씬 대대적인 항의 물결이 표면화했다. 우크라이나에서 벌어진 ‘유로마이단’ 봉기가 야누코비치 정권을 전복시켰고 이는 러시아 정권 전복의 청사진이었다. 푸틴은 크름(크림)반도를 합병하고 우크라이나 동부에서 전쟁을 벌여 관심을 돌림으로써 이에 대응했다. 이 전략은 성공을 거뒀다. 크름 점령과 ‘위대한 러시아의 복원’에 따른 행복감의 물결이 전국을 휩쓸었다. 푸틴의 지지율은 89%에 달했다. 그러나 러시아 사회 밑바닥에 깔린 문제들, 즉 부패와 경제 및 인구의 감소 문제는 제거되지 않았다. 이런 상황으로 인해 8년 후 다시 러시아 인구를 결집시킬 필요가 생겼다. 러시아인들의 결집은 과거처럼 새로운 전쟁의 도움을 받아 가장 잘 이루어졌다. 그것 말고는 달리 러시아가 우크라이나를 침공할 이유가 없었다. 다보스포럼 발언에서 헨리 키신저 전 미국 국무장관은 유럽의 세력 균형 내에서 러시아의 “합당한 자리”에 대해 언급했다. 그러나 키신저가 러시아를 위해 염두에 두고 있는 그 자리에 푸틴 정권이 동의할 것인지 의문이다. 나토(북대서양조약기구)가 1997년 확장하기 한참 전인 1993년 러시아는 이미 미래의 침공을 위한 기초 작업을 하고 있었다. 러시아는 모든 이웃 나라에서 일어나는 “러시아인들에 대한 적대행위”를 러시아에 대한 위협으로 규정했다. 우크라이나 사람들이 키신저의 충고에 따라 영토를 양보하더라도 호전적인 러시아의 욕구를 만족시키지 못할 것이다. 러시아가 평화를 추구하려면 전쟁이 쓸모없다는 점을 러시아가 최종적으로 인식해야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]