[WT논평] Putin uses war to strengthen his power (2)

The bombings were blamed on Chechens and used to justify a new invasion of Chechnya. Mr. Putin was put in charge of the war. His popularity soared and he was elected president.



A fifth bomb, however, in the basement of a building in Ryazan was discovered and defused. The bombers were caught and turned out to be not Chechen terrorists but agents of the Federal Security Service.



Once in power, Mr. Putin benefited from an extraordinary economic recovery. It launched an economic boom that gave Russia its first taste of Western prosperity and led to a sharp rise in Mr. Putin’s popularity.



In the meantime, the institutions of the state were steadily strengthened and the open criminality under Yeltsin was centralized under the control of the government. Between 2001 and 2005, bribes to government officials increased nearly tenfold.



Mr. Putin maintained his popularity throughout the 2000s, but, as economic growth slowed in 2010, there was growing discontent over the regime’s corruption.



In December 2011, the parliamentary elections were openly falsified and Mr. Putin announced that he was running for a third term as president.



This gave rise to a protest by more than 100,000 persons in Moscow on Dec. 24 and demonstrations in Perm, Samara, Kazan, Ekaterinburg and Novosibirsk. They were the largest protests since the fall of the Soviet Union.



The demonstrations unnerved the regime. It was difficult for the regime’s bureaucratic system to control the situation. Now mass popular protests became a reality.



Leading businessmen and bureaucrats began seeking safe havens, laundering their money and shipping their assets abroad.

푸틴은 전쟁을 권력 강화에 이용한다 (2) 데이비드 새터(공산주의 희생자 기념재단 고문) 1999년부터 모스크바 등에서 벌어진 네 차례 폭탄 공격은 체첸인들의 책임으로 돌려져 새로운 체첸 침공을 정당화하는 데 악용되었다. 당시 러시아 총리이던 푸틴이 전쟁 책임자로 임명되었다. 그의 인기는 치솟았고 대통령에 선출되었다. 그런데 다섯 번째 폭탄이 랴잔의 한 건물 지하실에서 발견되어 뇌관이 제거되었다. 폭탄 설치자들이 체포되었고, 그들은 체첸 테러범이 아니라 러시아 연방보안국(FSB) 요원들로 밝혀졌다. 일단 권력을 잡은 푸틴은 유례 없는 경제 회복의 덕을 보았다. 경제 회복은 러시아가 처음 서방식 번영을 맛보는 경제 호황의 막을 올렸고 푸틴의 인기는 급격히 올라갔다. 한편 여러 국가 기관은 계속 강화되었고 전임 대통령 옐친 치하의 공공연한 범죄는 정부 통제 아래 중앙집중화되었다. 2001년부터 2005년까지 정부 관리들에게 제공된 뇌물 사건이 거의 10배로 늘었다. 푸틴은 2000년대 내내 인기를 유지했으나 2010년 경제성장이 둔화함에 따라 정권의 부패에 대한 국민의 불만이 증가했다. 2011년 12월 의회 선거가 조작되었고 푸틴은 세 번째 대통령 임기를 위해 출마한다고 발표했다. 이는 12월 24일 모스크바에서 10만명 이상의 시민이 참가한 항의 시위, 그리고 페름·사마라·카잔·에카테린부르크·노보시비르스크에서 가두시위를 촉발했다. 그것은 소련 몰락 이후 최대 규모의 항의 시위였다. 이런 시위 사태는 정권을 불안하게 만들었다. 정권의 관료체제가 상황을 통제하는 것이 어려웠다. 이제 시민들의 대규모 항의시위는 현실이 되었다. 기업계와 관료체제의 지도자들은 피신처를 찾아 자기네 돈을 세탁하고 재산을 해외로 빼돌리기 시작했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △be blamed on- : ∼의 탓으로 돌려지다 △defuse : 뇌관을 제거하다 △criminality : 범죄 △centralize : 중앙집권화하다 △falsify : 조작하다, 위조하다

