[WT 논평] The U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan (1)

President Biden’s recent statement that the United States would intervene militarily if China tries to take Taiwan by force was hardly a gaffe. White House denials notwithstanding, the U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan is long past its pull date.



When then-President Richard Nixon went to China and opened the dialogue that ultimately normalized the People’s Republic diplomatic relations in 1978 and trade relations in 2000, the U.S. officially recognized only one China.



Washington opposes Beijing reuniting Taiwan through force, but has been purposefully ambiguous about whether it would intervene militarily if China invaded.



The U.S. provides Taiwan with defensive weapons but withholds an ironclad assurance that America would rush to its defense. This had two objectives: First to discourage Taiwan from taking a provocative act like declaring its independence. Second, to avoid antagonizing Beijing.



China has hardly been restrained in its military buildup, efforts to intimidate Taiwan and its neighbors in the Pacific or preparations for an invasion if it becomes so disposed.



For the United States, the Taiwan challenge is multifaceted and global. Taiwan and Ukraine both have great strategic significance.



America, by ceding control of the Black Sea and Ukrainian ports, permits Russia a chokehold on the global swing supplier of wheat and several other key agricultural commodities. Moscow has the capacity to create instability throughout the developing world with skyrocketing food prices and shortages.



Taiwan provides the world with 92% of the global supply chain’s advanced semiconductors. Consequently, a Chinese invasion or even a blockade would bring Western economies to their knees within months.

대만에 관한 미국의 전략적 모호성 정책(1) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 명예교수·경영학) 만약 중국이 무력으로 대만 점령을 시도할 경우 미국이 군사개입을 할 것이라는 바이든 대통령의 최근 발언은 실언이라고 보기 어렵다. 백악관의 부인에도 불구하고 대만에 관한 미국의 전략적 모호성 정책은 시한이 오래전에 지났다. 당시 대통령 리처드 닉슨의 중국 방문을 시작으로 궁극적으로 공산 정권과 1978년 외교관계, 2000년 무역관계를 정상화시킨 대화의 문을 열었을 때 미국은 공식적으로 ‘하나의 중국’만 인정했다. 워싱턴은 베이징이 무력으로 대만과 재통일하는 것에 반대하지만 중국이 침공할 경우 미국이 군사적으로 개입할 것인지 여부에 대해 의도적으로 모호한 입장을 취했다. 미국은 대만에 방어용 무기를 제공하고 있으나 미국이 대만 방어에 서둘러 나설 것이란 확고한 보장은 해주지 않고 있다. 이것은 두 가지 목적을 갖고 있다. 첫째는 대만이 독립을 선언하는 것과 같은 도발 행위를 막는 것이다. 둘째는 베이징의 반감 유발을 피하는 것이다. 중국은 군비 증강, 대만 및 태평양 이웃나라들을 협박하려는 시도, 심지어 침공 준비 등에서 자제하는 모습을 거의 보이지 않았다. 미국으로서는 대만이라는 어려운 과제가 다면적이고 세계적이다. 대만과 우크라이나는 둘 다 전략적으로 대단히 중요하다. 미국은 흑해와 우크라이나의 여러 항구에 대한 통제권을 러시아에 넘기는 경우 밀과 몇몇 다른 중요한 농산물의 세계적 가격을 좌우할 수 있는 주요 공급국인 우크라이나의 숨통을 러시아가 조이는 것을 허용하게 된다. 모스크바는 천정부지로 치솟는 식료품 가격과 부족 사태를 통해 세계 곳곳의 개발도상국에 불안정을 초래할 능력이 있다. 대만은 세계 공급망에 첨단 반도체의 92%를 공급한다. 그 결과 중국의 침공이나 봉쇄만으로 서방 경제를 몇 달 안에 굴복시킬 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

