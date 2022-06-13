[WT 논평] China is undergoing political and economic stress (2)

However, Mr. Jiang and his clique are old. While they certainly can do damage to Mr. Xi’s political future, a bigger threat looms behind him: his number two, CCP Premier Li Keqiang.



Mr. Li is part of the Youth Faction League, which is nominally led by Mr. Xi’s immediate predecessor, the man who pioneered China’s “Peaceful Rise” strategy of the 2000s, Hu Jintao.



Mr. Xi and Mr. Hu could not be more different from each other. Whereas Mr. Hu lived by the creed of biding one’s time and hiding one’s capabilities to keep your enemies off-balance, Mr. Xi has demonstrated a consistent dedication to overt ― and increasing ― displays of Chinese force abroad.



In the words of Gordon G. Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” “Li Keqiang would be less ideological” than Mr. Xi. In fact, according to Charles Burton of the MacDonald Laurier Institute in Ottawa, Canada, during the transition of power from Mr. Hu in 2012, it was Mr. Xi who outmaneuvered Mr. Li for the role of president ― despite the fact that Mr. Li was next in line to succeed Mr. Hu, since Mr. Li was from the Youth Faction League that Mr. Hu led.



Mr. Chang believes that, despite the rising antipathy to Mr. Xi’s rule from within powerful factions of the CCP, Mr. Xi is likely to be given a historic third term as China’s president.



But given the rising anger over Mr. Xi’s policies, not only regarding his draconian COVID-19 policies but about Mr. Xi’s outspoken support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deeply unpopular (and illegal) invasion of Ukraine, readers should not be surprised if a challenge to Mr. Xi’s potential third term occurs at the party congress this fall.



If a challenge is mounted it will be done by elements belonging to both the Shanghai Gang and the Youth Faction League.

중국은 정치·경제적 스트레스를 겪고 있다(2) 브랜든 J 와이처트(지정학 분석가) 그러나 장쩌민과 그의 파벌은 늙었다. 물론 그들이 시진핑의 정치적 미래에 손상을 줄 능력은 분명히 있다. 그런데 장쩌민보다 더 큰 위협이 시진핑의 뒤에서 어렴풋이 나타나고 있다. 그에 이은 제2인자인 리커창 중국 국무원 총리이다. 리커창은 공산주의청년단, 즉 공청단의 일원이다. 이 집단은 2000년대에 중국의 ‘화평굴기(和平崛起)’ 전략을 개척했던 시진핑의 전임자 후진타오가 명목상 이끌고 있다. 시진핑과 후진타오는 서로 그렇게 다를 수가 없다. 후진타오가 기회를 기다리며 적들을 완전 제압하기 위해 자신의 역량을 숨기는 신조에 따라 살았던 반면 시진핑은 중국의 국력을 해외에 점점 더 많이 노골적으로 과시하는 데 시종일관 전념했다. ‘다가오는 중국의 붕괴’의 저자 고든 G 창의 말에 따르면, 시진핑보다 “리커창은 덜 이념적이다.” 사실 캐나다의 오타와 소재 맥도날드 로리에 연구소의 찰스 버턴에 따르면, 2012년 후진타오가 권력을 이양할 시기에 그가 이끌던 공청단 출신인 리커창이 주석직을 승계할 다음 순위였음에도 불구하고 주석직을 차지하기 위해 리커창을 술수로 이긴 사람이 시진핑이다. 중국공산당 내부의 여러 강력한 파벌들이 시진핑 통치에 강한 반감을 키우고 있음에도 불구하고 시진핑은 역사적인 중국 주석직 3연임에 성공할 가능성이 크다고 창은 생각한다. 그러나 시진핑의 가혹한 코로나19 방역정책뿐 아니라 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴의 대단히 인기 없는 불법적인 우크라이나 침공에 대한 공개적 지지 등 시진핑의 여러 정책을 놓고서 점점 커지는 분노를 감안할 때 만약 이번 가을 당 전체회의에서 시진핑 3연임에 반대하는 도전이 나오더라도 독자는 놀랄 필요가 없다. 만약 도전이 시작되면 상하이방과 공청단 양측에 속한 파벌들이 실행할 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △clique : 파벌 △predecessor : 전임자 △live by- : ∼에 따라 살다

