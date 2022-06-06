[WT 논평] America would defend Taiwan (1)

Will Americans be embroiled in another war? With the Russian war on Ukraine, many experts are now predicting Taiwan is doomed to fall to the Chinese Communist Party. But it’s not that simple.



On the economic front, Taiwan produces nearly 90% of the world’s high-end semiconductors, also known as microchips. These chips are found in everything from phones, cars, computers, even military gear like fighter jets. If Taiwan were to fall to China, there would be a massive disruption across the supply chain.



Former undersecretary of state, Keith Krach said semiconductors are “literally the base of everything. It’s the most important industry in the world.”



Taiwan is part of what’s known as the First Island Chain, which stretches from Japan to Taiwan to the Philippines. If Taiwan were no longer free, the Chinese regime would be able to break through that First Island Chain and access the Pacific Ocean.



Now the reason that would be perilous is first, the Pacific Ocean has deep enough waters that China’s nuclear-armed submarines would be able to bypass U.S. detection and launch a surprise assault on U.S. shores. Right now, the U.S. is able to track China’s submarines and stop them, were they to try and launch an assault.



Second, if Taiwan were to fall, the neighboring countries would rush to strike a deal with China in order to preserve their own safety as much as possible. That would mean a massive loss in allies to the U.S. in that region.



Now, when it comes to the question of whether America would defend Taiwan, the issue of “strategic ambiguity” comes up. Under that, the U.S. just has to make sure Taiwan has the means to defend itself. Hence the increase in arms sales to Taiwan.

미국은 대만을 방어할 것이다(1) 티퍼니 마이어(언론인) 미국인들은 또 다른 전쟁에 휘말릴 것인가. 러시아와 우크라이나가 전쟁을 벌이는 상황에서 많은 전문가들은 대만이 중국 공산당에 함락될 운명이라고 지금 예측하고 있다. 그러나 일은 그렇게 간단하지 않다. 경제 전선에서 대만은 마이크로칩이라고도 불리는 세계 반도체 고급 제품의 거의 90%를 생산한다. 이런 반도체는 전화기, 자동차, 컴퓨터에서부터 전투기 같은 군사장비에 이르는 모든 제품에서 발견된다. 만약 대만이 중국에 함락될 경우 반도체 공급망 전체에 대대적 장애가 생길 것이다. 키스 크라크 전 미국 국무차관은 반도체를 가리켜 “사실상 모든 제품의 기반이다. 반도체는 세계에서 가장 중요한 산업이다”라고 말했다. 대만은 일본에서 대만을 거쳐 필리핀까지 뻗어 있는 ‘제1도련선’이라는 섬들의 일부다. 만약 대만이 더 이상 자유롭지 못할 경우 중국 정권은 제1도련선을 돌파하여 태평양에 진출할 수 있게 된다. 지금 그런 사태가 위험한 첫째 이유는 태평양 수심이 충분히 깊어 중국의 핵무장 잠수함들이 미국 감시망을 우회하여 미국 해안지역을 기습 공격할 수 있게 된다는 점이다. 중국 잠수함들이 감시망 우회를 시도하여 공격을 개시할 경우 지금 당장은 미국이 이를 추적하여 저지할 수 있다. 둘째는 대만이 함락될 경우 이웃 나라들이 자기네 안전을 가급적 보전하기 위해 중국과의 타협을 서두르게 될 것이다. 그런 사태는 미국이 그 지역에서 동맹국들을 대규모로 잃는 것을 뜻한다. 지금 미국이 대만을 방어할 것인가 하는 질문에 대한 답변으로 ‘전략적 모호성’이 거론된다. 그것은 미국이 단지 대만의 자위용 무기 보유에 만전을 기할 뿐이다. 따라서 대만에 대한 무기 판매가 늘어난다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △undersecretary : 차관 △First Island Chain : 제1도련선 △bypass : 우회하다 △strike a deal : 타협하다

