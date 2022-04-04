[WT논평] The prospect of worldwide recession (2)

In U.S., with falling real wages, fewer people are at work than two years ago. That reduces people’s ability to spend and save and therefore means slower economic growth, which most likely will soon be negative ― i.e., recession.



The war makes all of the above worse. Russia supplies 17% of the world’s gas (upon which the Europeans are highly dependent) and 12% of the world’s oil. Russia also supplies 38% of the world’s palladium (used in cell phones and other electronics).



Russia is the world’s biggest wheat producer and exporter, and Ukraine is the fifth largest, and between them, they account for a quarter of all wheat exports. Ukraine also exports about 15% of all corn, behind the U.S. at 30%.



Petroleum is the feedstock for many fertilizers, and Russia again is the biggest exporter of fertilizer, and Ukraine is also a major fertilizer producer and exporter.



It is unlikely Ukraine will be able to plant much of its wheat and grain crops this year. Less and higher-priced fertilizer means lower crop yields throughout the world.



The poor in the Middle East and Africa depend on cheap wheat and corn from Russia and Ukraine ― so expect political turmoil in those parts of the world.



Russia will sell some of the oil it formerly sold to the west to the Chinese ― but the major Russian oil fields are a long way from the Chinese population centers ― without adequate pipeline or rail infrastructure.



Much of the Russian economy ― such as the airline industry ― will grind to a halt because of the lack of spare parts and business support services. How will the Russian people react to having their disposable incomes cut in half?

전 세계적인 경기침체 가능성 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 미국에서는 실질임금이 하락하는 가운데 취업자 수가 2년 전보다 줄어들었다. 그것은 사람들의 지출 및 저축 능력을 줄이고 따라서 이는 경제성장의 둔화를 의미하는데 성장 둔화는 얼마 안 있어 마이너스 성장, 즉 불황으로 이어질 것이다. 우크라이나 전쟁이 이상의 모든 상황을 악화시키고 있다. 러시아는 유럽인들의 의존도가 높은 세계 천연가스의 17%와 세계 석유의 12%를 공급한다. 러시아는 또한 휴대폰과 여타 전자기기에 사용되는 세계 팔라듐의 38%를 공급한다. 러시아는 세계 최대의 밀 생산 및 수출 국가이며 우크라이나는 다섯 번째이고 양국은 세계 전체 밀 수출의 4분의 1을 차지한다. 우크라이나는 또한 옥수수의 대략 15%를 수출하는데 이는 30%인 미국 다음이다. 석유는 많은 종류의 비료 원료이며 러시아는 다시 비료의 최대 수출국이고 우크라이나 또한 주요 비료 생산 및 수출 국가다. 우크라이나가 올해 밀과 다른 곡물의 대부분을 파종할 가능성은 없다. 비료의 생산량이 줄고 가격이 오르는 것은 전 세계적인 농작물 생산의 감소를 의미한다. 중동과 아프리카의 빈민들은 러시아와 우크라이나의 값싼 밀과 옥수수에 의존한다. 따라서 해당 지역에서는 정치적 혼란의 발생이 예상된다. 러시아는 과거 서방세계에 팔았던 석유의 일부를 중국에 팔겠지만 러시아의 대형 유전들은 중국의 인구밀집 지역들로부터 멀리 떨어져 있고 러시아의 유전들과 중국의 대도시들 사이에는 충분한 송유관이나 혹은 철도 인프라가 없다. 항공산업 같은 러시아 경제 대부분은 부품의 부족과 사업 지원 서비스의 부족으로 인해서 서서히 가동을 멈출 것이다. 러시아 국민은 자신의 가용소득이 반토막 나는 상황에 어떻게 반응할까. △recession: 불경기, 불황 △pipeline: 송유관 △petroleum: 석유 △feedstock: 공급원료 △grind to a halt: 서서히 멈추다 △disposable: 이용 가능한

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]