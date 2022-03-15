[WT논평] A war of imperial conquest (3)

They were even more encouraged by America’s chaotic and humiliating capitulation to the Taliban - and, by implication, to its ally, al Qaeda - in Afghanistan last year.



They’re now expecting American diplomats in Vienna to surrender to the much shrewder negotiators from Tehran.



If Mr. Putin succeeds in swallowing Ukraine, he will become more powerful, which will make him more valuable to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose goal is to conquer Taiwan and become hegemon of Asia - a steppingstone toward displacing America as global leader.



Similarly, Mr. Putin will want to move on to become the dominant European power. He is apt to think: “Since the U.S. is prioritizing the threat from Beijing, wouldn’t this be a convenient time to strike a blow against a NATO member?”



Long-term, the West needs to learn hard lessons and change failed policies. Short-term, we need to do whatever we can to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



As rapidly as possible, we should provide Ukrainians with Stingers, Javelins, TOW missiles - whatever they need to defend themselves. And we should do everything we can to bring Russia’s economy to a grinding halt until such time as Mr. Putin’s troops go home.



Final point: There is inspiration to be found in the streets of Kyiv and the frozen fields of Donbas where a brave nation fights against all odds for independence, sovereignty and the right to choose its leaders.



We can stand up to totalitarianism and defend freedom as we did in World War II and the Cold War. Or we can leave to our children a world in which evil empires expand.

제국주의 정복전쟁(3) 클리퍼드 D. 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 지난해 아프가니스탄에서 미국이 탈레반에, 그리고 암묵적으로는 그의 동맹세력인 알카에다에 대해 항복이나 다름없는 혼란스럽고 굴욕적인 철군을 함으로써 전 세계 독재자들은 더욱 고무됐다. 훨씬 더 약삭빠른 테헤란의 협상가들에게 미국 외교관들이 빈에서 무릎을 꿇을 것으로 그들은 지금 예상하고 있다. 만약 푸틴이 우크라이나를 집어삼키는 데 성공할 경우 그의 세력은 더욱 강력해질 것이며, 이는 미국 대신 세계 지도자가 되는 디딤돌인 대만 정복과 아시아 패권 장악을 목표로 삼은 시진핑 중국 국가주석에게 푸틴이 더욱 소중한 존재가 되도록 만들 것이다. 비슷하게 푸틴은 유럽의 주도적인 강대국이 되는 쪽으로 움직이기를 원할 것이다. 그는 이렇게 생각하는 경향이 있다. “미국이 베이징의 위협을 우선시하므로 이것은 나토(북대서양조약기구) 회원국에게 타격을 가하기에 편리한 시기가 아닐까.” 장기적으로 서방 세계는 어려운 교훈을 배우고 실패한 각종 정책을 바꿀 필요가 있다. 단기적으로 우리는 볼로디미르 젤렌스키 우크라이나 대통령을 지원하기 위해 가능한 모든 조치를 취할 필요가 있다. 우리는 우크라이나에 스팅어, 재블린, 토우 미사일과 그들의 방어에 필요한 모든 것을 가급적 빨리 제공해야 한다. 그리고 우리는 푸틴의 병력이 귀국하는 그때까지 러시아 경제를 정지시키기 위해 가능한 모든 조치를 취해야 한다. 마지막 요점. 한 용감한 민족이 온갖 역경을 무릅쓰고 독립과 주권 및 지도자 선출의 권리를 위해 싸우고 있는 키이우의 거리와 돈바스의 얼어붙은 들판에서 우리는 영감을 찾아야 한다. 우리는 제2차 세계대전과 냉전에서 그랬던 것처럼 독재에 저항하고 자유를 수호할 수 있다. 그렇게 하지 않을 경우 우리는 악의 제국들이 확장하는 세상을 우리 자녀들에게 물려줄지도 모른다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

