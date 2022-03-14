[WT논평] A war of imperial conquest (2)

I am at a loss to understand how anyone wearing a Make-America-Great-Again cap can be indifferent when it comes to Mr. Putin whose goal is to make America irrelevant ― an impotent, hapless, has-been superpower.



Take J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Ohio. Last week, he argued. “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine. I’m sick of Joe Biden focusing on the border of a country I don’t care about while he lets the border of his own country become a total war zone.”



A more thoughtful faction on the right argues that we should let Mr. Putin have his way in Ukraine ― and in Europe more broadly, and in the Middle East and Latin America, too ― so we can “pivot to Asia” and concentrate on the threat China’s rulers pose.



Among the problems with that: The rulers of Russia and China ― along with the rulers of Iran and North Korea, as well as the rulers of Venezuela and Cuba ― have been forming what you might call an Axis of Authoritarians. Their common goal: weakening and diminishing America.



You can be sure they chuckled when former President Barack Obama, in 2015, warned Mr. Putin that if he intervened militarily in Syria, he would end up “stuck in a quagmire.”



Instead, Mr. Putin propped up Syria’s dynastic dictator, expanded his Mediterranean naval facility in Tartus, and restored Russia as a major force in the Middle East.



They were reassured when America and its allies gazed with bovine passivity as Chinese Communists, violating their clear commitments, stripped the people of Hong Kong of their freedoms, all the while building militarized islands in the South China Sea.

제국주의 정복전쟁(2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) ‘미국을 다시 위대하게’ 구호가 적힌 모자를 쓴 사람이 미국을 무능하고 불행하며 왕년에나 초강대국이었던 하찮은 나라로 만드는 것이 목표인 푸틴에 관해 어떻게 무관심해질 수 있는지 필자는 이해하기 어렵다. 오하이오주 공화당 소속 상원의원 후보로 나선 J D 밴스를 예로 들어보자. “나는 우크라이나 사태에 사실 관심이 없다. 나는 조 바이든이 자국 국경이 완전한 전쟁 지역으로 변하도록 방치한 채 내가 무관심한 나라의 국경에 초점을 맞추는 것에 신물이 난다.” 우익의 좀 더 생각이 깊은 파벌은, 우리가 “아시아로 중심을 옮겨” 중국 지배자들이 제기하는 위협에 집중할 수 있도록 푸틴이 우크라이나, 더 넓게는 유럽과 중동, 중남미에서 제멋대로 날뛰도록 방치해야 한다고 주장한다. 그런 주장의 문제점들 중에는 다음이 포함된다. 러시아와 중국의 지배자들은 베네수엘라와 쿠바 지배자들은 물론 이란·북한 지배자들과 더불어 독자들로부터 ‘독재자들의 축’으로 불릴 만한 연합세력을 형성해 왔다. 그들의 공동 목표는 미국을 약화시키고 축소시키는 것이다. 푸틴이 시리아에 군사적으로 개입할 경우 결국 “수렁에 빠질 것”이라고 버락 오바마 전 대통령이 2015년 경고했을 때, 그들이 낄낄거리고 웃었을 것으로 독자는 장담할 수 있다. 대신 푸틴은 시리아의 세습 독재자 정권을 유지시켰고 타르투스의 지중해 해군 군사시설을 확장했으며, 러시아를 중동의 강대국으로 복원시켰다. 중국 공산주의자들이 명백한 약속을 어기고 홍콩 주민들의 자유를 박탈하며 남중국해에서 군사시설을 갖춘 인공섬을 여러 개 건설하는 동안 미국과 동맹국들이 미련하게 소극적 자세로 바라볼 때 그들은 재확인했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △at a loss : 어쩔 줄 모르는 △irrelevant : 지엽적인, 무관한 △hapless : 불행한, 불운한 △have one's way : 뜻대로 하다 △pivot : 돌리다, 회전하다 △end up : 결국 -에 처하게 되다 △reassured : 재확인한, 안심시키는 △bovine : 우둔한, 미련한

