[WT논평] To develop a counterstrategy to Russia (3)

Regardless, the Obama-Biden crew, just like every single U.S. president since the breakup of the Soviet Union, were vigorously pushing a wishful-thinking “reset” policy with Russia.



Paranoid that America was working to bring about Russia’s collapse through a “color revolution” and realizing that Washington will not permit him to implement his grand vision of Russian domination of its “sphere of influence,” Mr. Putin concluded that war with America is inevitable.



On July 23, 2013, Putin approved a top-secret war plan, developed on his orders. Bearing an unassuming name, “Plan for Strategic Containment and Conflict Prevention,” this was Russian strongman’s “insurance” to repel U.S. and NATO forces in the event they intervened on behalf of Ukraine.



As Mr. Putin was implementing an unprecedented military modernization worth $650 billion, which included hypersonic missiles, lasers and other satellite-killer type weapons, and other stealthy “non-lethal” technologies, the Washington experts continued to ignore the looming threat.



The skeptics in the national security establishment continued to crow in unison, minimizing the danger: Mr. Putin is delusional, the Russian economy is the size of Italy’s, and Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country. But Russia has never been economically strong and yet always fielded military and weaponry second only to the United States.



Having refused to see what has been staring them in the face, the Washington “experts” failed to architect a viable and timely deterrent against a key opponent. They bear full responsibility for their strategic incompetence, which brought us to this perilous moment.

러시아에 맞설 대항전략 개발 (3) 리베카 코플러(전략정보 분석가) 소련 붕괴 이후 모든 미국 대통령과 꼭 마찬가지로 오바마·바이든 행정부는 그에 상관하지 않고, 희망사항에 불과한 러시아와의 ‘(원점에서 관계) 재정립’ 정책을 힘차게 밀어붙였다. 미국이 ‘색깔혁명’(옛 공산권 국가들의 민주화를 통한 정권교체)으로 러시아의 붕괴를 초래하기 위해서 작업 중이며, 러시아가 자국의 ‘세력권’을 지배하겠다는 원대한 환상의 실현을 워싱턴이 막으리란 것을 알아차린 푸틴은 미국과의 전쟁이 불가피하다는 결론을 내렸다. 2013년 7월23일 푸틴은 자신의 명령에 따라 개발한 극비 전쟁계획을 승인했다. ‘전략적 봉쇄 및 충돌 방지 계획’이라는 평범한 제목이 붙은 이 계획은 미국과 나토(북대서양조약기구)가 우크라이나를 위해 개입하는 사태 때 미국 및 나토 군대를 격퇴하기 위한 러시아 독재자의 ‘보험’이었다. 푸틴이 극초음속미사일, 레이저, 여타 위성파괴 유형의 무기와 ‘비군사용’ 비밀 기술을 포함한 6500억달러 상당의 전례 없는 군사 현대화를 실현하는 가운데 미국 전문가들은 암암리에 닥쳐오는 러시아의 위협을 계속 무시했다. 국가안보 담당 부처의 회의론자들은 다음과 같은 주장을 이구동성으로 계속 떠들어대면서 러시아기 제기하는 위험을 최소화했다. 즉 푸틴은 망상가이고 러시아 경제는 이탈리아 규모이며, 러시아는 국가의 탈을 쓴 주유소라는 것이 그들의 주장이었다. 러시아가 경제적으로 결코 강대국은 아니었으나, 그럼에도 불구하고 미국 다음가는 군대와 무기를 항상 실전에 배치했다. 당면한 현실의 직시를 거부한 워싱턴의 ‘전문가들’은 주적에 대항하기 위해 적시에 실현 가능한 억지 대책을 만드는 데 실패했다. 우리가 이런 위험한 순간에 직면하도록 만든 그들의 전략적 무능에 대한 책임은 전적으로 그들에게 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

