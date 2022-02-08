[WT논평] The Lancet has had a breakup with Peter Daszak (3)

Don’t forget that during these hectic 2020 winter months, Dr. Anthony Fauci was doing Mr. Daszak’s parallel work to direct suspicion away from Wuhan.



Dr. Fauci wrongly advised the public and former President Donald Trump as late as Feb. 29, 2020, that the new virus strain would not affect us much. He, too, funded Wuhan.



In June, Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, disclosed emails that showed a scientific colleague of Dr. Fauci had examined the virus in Jan. 2020 and said it appeared “engineered.” But after a conference call with Dr. Fauci, the scientist publicly debunked talk of a lab leak as a “crackpot theory.”



I’ve previously written that Democrats show little interest in running down the exact virus source - a discovering that would help beat the next sprouting and determine if the Chinese Communist Party is a gleeful mass murderer.



My opinion is that liberal American oligarchs bathe the left in so much operating cash while profiting greatly off China that Democrats don’t want to interrupt that supply chain.



Rep. Michael T. McCaul of Texas produced a report that concluded, “We now believe the preponderance of the evidence shows the virus accidentally leaked from one of the WIV’s facilities” via a worker.



China did not report the first “official” case to the World Health Organization as required. And the lab’s online virus database suddenly disappeared in the November-December timeframe as COVID-19 cases multiplied within six miles of the laboratory.



This psychopathic behavior is why medical detectives will likely never find the smoking gun.

랜싯이 피터 다작과 결별했다 (3) 로언 스카보러(칼럼니스트) 이처럼 정신없이 바빴던 2020년 겨울 동안 우한에 대한 의심을 돌리기 위해서 앤서니 파우치 박사가 다작과 나란히 작업하고 있었다는 사실을 잊어서는 안 된다. 파우치 박사는 새로운 바이러스 변종이 우리에게 큰 영향을 미치지 않을 것이라고 국민들과 도널드 트럼프 전 대통령에게 2020년 2월29일까지도 잘못된 조언을 했다. 또한 그는 우한에 자금을 지원했다. 파우치 박사의 과학계 동료가 2020년 1월에 이 바이러스를 검사하여 바이러스가 ‘조작된 것’으로 보인다고 말한 사실을 보여주는 일련의 이메일을 오하이오주 공화당 출신인 짐 조던 하원의원이 6월에 공개했다. 그러나 파우치 박사와 전화 회의를 한 다음 그 과학자는 연구소 누출에 관한 이야기가 “터무니없는 이론”이라고 공개적으로 부인했다. 민주당원들이 바이러스의 정확한 원천을 추적하는 일에 별 관심을 보이지 않는다는 사실을 과거에 필자가 쓴 바 있다. 바이러스 원천의 발견은 다음 전염병 발생을 통제하고 중국 공산당이 신바람 난 대규모 학살자인지 여부를 밝히는 데 도움이 될 것이다. 미국 진보세력의 소수 지도자들이 중국과의 관계로 커다란 이익을 얻는 한편 대단히 많은 활동자금으로 좌익세력을 목욕시키고 있다는 것이 필자의 견해다. 민주당원들은 그러한 공급망을 끊기를 원하지 않는다. 텍사스주 출신 마이클 T 매콜 하원의원은 다음 결론을 내린 보고서를 한 작업자를 통해서 냈다. “바이러스가 우한 연구소에서 사고로 누출되었다는 것을 많은 증거가 보여준다고 우리는 지금 믿는다.” 중국은 최초의 ‘공식’ 환자 발생을 규정대로 세계보건기구(WHO)에 보고하지 않았다. 그리고 연구소로부터 반경 9.6㎞ 내에서 코로나19 환자가 급증하고 있던 11∼12월 기간 연구소의 온라인 바이러스 데이터베이스가 갑자기 사라졌다. 이런 정신병적인 행동 때문에 의료문제 전문 조사자들이 결정적 증거를 찾을 가능성은 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

