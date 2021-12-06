[WT논평] North Korean refugees are once again endangered (2)

North Korean refugees are betrayed with increased frequency by the third countries they are required to pass through in order to get to freedom in South Korea.



In December 2019, Vietnam arrested and promptly deported three North Koreans. Last year, Thailand gave in to Pyongyang’s demands to deport 13 North Koreans.



Fair-weather friends in Southeast Asia have been unreliable partners in ensuring North Koreans reach safety, but conditions inside North Korea are so grave that defectors often take the risk anyway. Another factor is the changing political landscape in South Korea.



Moon Jae-In’s government, favoring friendly relations with the North, has failed to intervene to prevent third-country deportation. Instead, it is spending its resources auditing South Korean human rights organizations and forbidding them from sending leaflets into the North.



The United States must place more pressure on China and other third-country destinations to uphold their obligations under international law. The U.N. COI made clear that China could be held accountable for violating its obligations under the U.N. Refugee Convention.



Equally important, the U.S. must press Seoul to be a more reliable partner in protecting North Koreans seeking a better life in the South.



Timely and consistent diplomatic pressure has been proven successful in securing the release of imprisoned refugees.



Time is of the essence for the 1,000 or more North Korean refugees currently trapped in China. The U.S. should consider whether it can pressure Beijing not to forcibly repatriate these refugees and find ways to ensure that North Koreans find safety, in South Korea or within our own borders.

다시 위험에 처한 탈북민들 (2) 올리비아 에노스(헤리티지재단 정책분석가) 탈북민들은 한국에서 자유를 얻기 위해 통과할 필요가 있는 제3의 나라들로부터 배신을 당하는 빈도가 증가하고 있다. 2019년 12월 베트남은 북한인 3명을 체포하여 즉각 강제 추방했다. 지난해 태국은 13명의 북한인을 강제 추방하라는 평양의 요구에 굴복했다. 좋을 때만 친구 노릇을 하는 동남아시아 사람들은 북한인들이 안전에 도달하는 것을 보장하는 데 있어서 신뢰할 수 없는 협력자들이지만 북한 내부의 상황이 너무나 엄중하여 전향자들은 그럼에도 종종 위험을 무릅쓴다. 또 다른 요인은 한국의 변화하는 정치 환경이다. 북한과의 우호적인 관계를 선호하는 문재인 정부는 제3국가의 강제 추방을 막기 위해 개입하는 데 실패했다. 대신 문 정부는 한국의 인권기구들을 감시하고 이들이 전단을 북한 내부로 보내는 것을 금지하는 데 자원을 지출하고 있다. 미국은 중국과 다른 제3국가 행선지들이 국제법에 따른 그들의 의무를 지키도록 압력을 더욱 가중시킬 필요가 있다. 유엔 조사위원회는 유엔 난민협약에 따른 의무 위반에 대해 중국의 책임을 물을 수 있다는 점을 분명히 했다. 미국이 서울에 압력을 가해 남에서 더 나은 삶을 찾는 북한인들을 보호하는 데 더욱 신뢰할 수 있는 협력자가 되도록 하는 것도 마찬가지로 중요하다. 시의적절하고 일관된 외교 압력이 수감된 탈북민들의 석방을 보장하는 데 성과를 거둔다는 사실이 입증되었다. 현재 중국 내에 갇혀서 위험에 처한 1000명 혹은 그 이상의 탈북민들에게는 시간이 가장 중요한 요소다. 미국은 이런 탈북민들을 강제로 본국에 송환하지 않도록 베이징에 압력을 가하고 탈북민들이 한국이나 우리나라 국경 안에서 안전을 찾을 수 있는지 여부를 고려할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △give in to-:-에 굴복하다 △fair-weather friend:좋을 때만 친구, 일이 잘 될 때만 친구

