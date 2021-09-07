[WT논평] Failure to counter the coronavirus pandemic (3)

North Korea has multiple nuclear sites, including the sprawling Yongbyon complex, where plutonium production and uranium enrichment occur; the Sohae satellite facility used to test ballistic missiles; and the Punge-ri nuclear site.



Mr. Kim has always sought to give up as little as possible in return for as much sanctions relief as he can obtain. If North Korea never agrees to full denuclearization, then the U.S. needs to consider an arms control regime, which allows for inspections, reduces stockpiles, and limits testing to prevent additional technological advances.



After U.S. special envoy Sung Kim’s recent conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Beijing, which has flagrantly enabled North Korea to evade U.N. sanctions, publicly assured Mr. Kim of its ongoing support and reaffirmed the countries’ 60- year bilateral defense treaty.



Having purposely rebuffed U.S. proposals for negotiations without preconditions, Mr. Kim is following the same playbook as he did in the lead-up to the Singapore summit, when he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before sitting down to talks with President Trump.



Mr. Kim may soon conclude that the gravity of North Korea’s economic and health crises compel him to force the U.S. to deal with him now, perhaps by conducting an ICBM or nuclear test designed to engineer a “crisis” which only Mr. Kim could de-escalate - on his own terms.



But for now, notwithstanding whatever health issues may have afflicted him, Mr. Kim is effectively practicing Pyongyang’s version of “strategic patience,” willing to relinquish some strategic independence to China in return for a stronger negotiating position against Washington.

코로나 대유행 대처에 실패 (3) 대이니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 북한은 다수의 핵시설 단지를 보유하고 있다. 그 가운데는 방대하게 퍼져 있는 영변 종합단지가 있다. 이곳에서는 플루토늄 생산과 우라늄 농축이 이루어진다. 서해 위성시설은 탄도 미사일 시험발사에 흔히 이용되었다. 그리고 풍계리 핵 실험장이 있다. 김은 그가 가급적 많이 얻을 수 있는 제재 완화의 대가로 가능한 한 최소한을 포기하는 길을 항상 모색해 왔다. 만약 북한이 완전한 비핵화에 합의하지 않을 경우 미국은 사찰을 허용하고 비축된 핵무기를 줄이며 추가 기술 발전을 방지하기 위해 핵실험에 제한을 가하는 군비통제 방식을 고려할 필요가 있다. 미 국무부 대북정책 특별대표 성 김의 최근 중국 대표와의 베이징 대화 뒤, 과거 북한의 유엔 제재 위반을 명백히 가능하도록 만든 베이징은 김에 대한 계속 지원을 공개적으로 보장하고 양국의 60년 된 상호방위조약을 재확인했다. 조건 없이 협상을 하자는 미국의 제안을 의도적으로 묵살한 김은 싱가포르 정상회담의 전 단계에서 그가 연출했던 각본을 똑같이 따르고 있다. 당시 김은 트럼프 대통령과의 회담 석상에 앉기에 앞서 중국 국가주석 시진핑과 러시아 외교장관 세르게이 라브로프를 만났다. 김은 어쩌면 북한의 경제 및 보건 위기가 심각하여 지금 미국이 그와 협상하도록 압박하지 않을 수 없다는 결론에 조만간 도달할 가능성이 있다. 아마도 그는 자신이 제시하는 조건으로 그만이 단계적으로 줄일 수 있는 “위기”를 획책하기 위해 고안된 대륙간탄도탄이나 핵무기 실험을 실시함으로써 미국을 압박할 것이다. 그러나 현재는 어떤 보건 문제에 시달릴지라도 김은 워싱턴과 맞서 협상 지위를 보다 강화하는 대가로 중국에 대한 전략적 독립을 어느 정도 기꺼이 포기하면서 평양 버전의 “전략적 인내”를 효과적으로 실천하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]