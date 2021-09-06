[WT논평] Failure to counter the coronavirus pandemic (2)

Their vulnerability is exposed when citizens lose their fear of protesting and revolt, especially during a period of great crisis. Mr. Kim likely has drawn historical lessons from two fallen autocrats.



There’s the specter of the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, whose policy of openness ― “glasnost” ― washed away the populace’s fear of their government, a nightmare scenario for Communist fellow traveler like Mr. Kim. After a failed KGB coup, the Soviet Union collapsed, and Mr. Gorbachev was soon out of power.



And there’s Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who rolled back his weapons of mass destruction programs in a deal with Britain and the U.S.



When civil war subsequently erupted, Mr. Gadhafi had no capability to deter NATO involvement on the side of his opponents, who killed him near his birthplace. Without a nuclear deterrent, Mr. Kim would likely be staring at the same fate as Libya’s late strongman.



The Biden administration must be prepared for Mr. Kim’s regime to collapse entirely and, with it, control over North Korea’s nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons.



But Washington should also challenge the assumptions on which denuclearization talks with Pyongyang have been based.



It strains logic to believe that Mr. Kim would develop a vast and expensive nuclear and ballistic missile capability only to barter it away for food, more energy imports, and a constructive relationship with the world community.



North Korea has never indicated a willingness to provide an inventory of its nuclear weapons or agreed to a realistic plan for their destruction.

코로나 대유행 대처에 실패 (2) 대이니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 시민들이 항의 및 봉기를 두려워하지 않게 될 때, 특히 크나큰 위기의 시기에 그런 정권들의 취약점이 드러난다. 김정은은 몰락한 2명의 독재자들로부터 역사적 교훈을 얻었을 가능성이 있다. 소련의 마지막 지도자 미하일 고르바초프의 망령이 있다. 그의 ‘글라스노스트’ 즉 개방 정책은 자기네 정부에 대한 국민들의 공포를 씻어냈다. 이는 김정은과 같은 공산주의 길동무에게는 악몽의 시나리오다. KGB의 쿠데타가 실패한 뒤 소련은 무너졌고 고르바초프는 오래잖아 권력을 잃었다. 그리고 리비아 독재자 무아마르 카다피가 있다. 카다피는 영국·미국과의 협상에서 대량살상무기 계획을 포기했다. 나중에 리비아에 내전이 일어났을 때 카다피는 나토(북대서양조약기구)가 리비아 사태에 개입하여 그에게 반대하는 세력 편을 드는 사태를 저지할 능력이 없었다. 반대파는 그가 태어난 고향 인근 지역에서 그를 살해했다. 핵 억지력이 없을 경우 김정은은 리비아의 죽은 독재자 카다피와 동일한 운명을 마주하게 될 가능성이 있다. 바이든 행정부는 김정권의 완전한 붕괴 및 그에 따른 북한의 핵무기·생물무기·화학무기의 통제에 대비할 필요가 있다. 그러나 워싱턴은 또한 평양과의 비핵화 협상이 기반을 두고 있는 몇 가지 가정에도 이의를 제기할 필요가 있다. 김정은이 식량을 얻고 에너지 수입을 증가시키고 세계 공동체와 건설적인 관계를 맺는 것과 물물교환하듯 맞바꾸기 위한 목적으로만 비싼 핵무기와 탄도미사일 역량을 대규모로 개발하려 든다고 생각하는 것은 논리에 맞지 않는다. 북한은 자국의 핵무기 재고 목록을 통보하거나, 자기네가 보유한 핵무기를 파괴하기 위한 현실적인 계획에 동의할 의사를 한 번도 나타낸 적이 없다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △specter: 유령, 망령 △roll back: 낮추다 △subsequently: 나중에 △stare at: 응시하다 △challenge: 이의를 제기하다 △strain logic: 무리를 주다 △indicate: 보여주다, 나타내다

