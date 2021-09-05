[WT논평] Failure to counter the coronavirus pandemic (1)

Reappearing in June at a Politburo meeting after months out of the public spotlight, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lambasted party officials for their failure to counter the coronavirus pandemic ― even though North Korea has, of course, confirmed not even one COVID-19 case.



Seeking a scapegoat for the Hermit Kingdom’s horrific health care system, lack of medical supplies, and a self-imposed blockade, Mr. Kim replaced a number of his senior officials.



U.S. intelligence agencies are on the hook to determine whether Mr. Kim’s visible weight loss (which North Korean state TV’s thought police explained away as the toll endured by a “devoted and hardworking” leader) might be indicative of a serious, potentially incapacitating illness.



A diminutive chain-smoker reportedly weighing over 300 pounds, Mr. Kim, medically speaking, is a ticking time bomb.



Mr. Kim’s health status is a critically important data point because his children are too young to succeed him. A paranoid, ruthless dictator who assassinated his half-brother with a chemical nerve agent in Malaysia’s international airport, Mr. Kim has no clear succession plan.



His lengthy disappearance from public view in 2020 even sparked speculation (unconfirmed) that he had made his younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, his de facto second-in-command.



Mr. Kim’s totalitarian regime would not exist without a ruthless suppression of the rights of his own people. The catch-22 is that Mr. Kim likely fears that a prosperous North Korea open to the outside world will lead to public pressure for a free society and democratic reforms.



Even as they seek to project an outward appearance of strength, autocratic regimes like Mr. Kim’s are inherently brittle and decrepit.

코로나 대유행 대처에 실패 (1) 대이니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 몇달 동안 세간의 주목 바깥에 있다가 6월에 정치국 회의에 다시 나타난 북한 지도자 김정은은 코로나 대유행에 대처하는 데 실패했다는 이유로 당 간부들을 호되게 질책했다. 물론 북한이 단 한 건의 코로나 19 발생을 확인하지 않았음에도 그랬다. 은자의 왕국의 끔찍한 의료체제, 의료 보급품 부족, 자발적인 봉쇄 조치에 대한 책임을 질 희생양을 찾아 나선 김은 다수의 고위 관리를 교체했다. 미국의 정보기관들은 눈에 띄는 김의 체중 감소가 잠재적으로 정상생활을 불가능하게 만드는 심각한 질병을 나타낼 가능성 여부에 관해 노심초사하고 있다. 북한 국영 TV의 사상경찰은 김의 체중 감소를 “헌신적이고 열심히 일하는” 지도자가 감내하는 희생이라고 설명했다. 키가 작고 줄담배를 피우며 체중이 대략 136킬로그램을 넘는 것으로 알려진 김은 의학적으로 말해서 작동 중인 시한폭탄이다. 김의 자녀들이 그를 계승하기에 너무 어리기 때문에 그의 건강상태는 대단히 중요한 측정점이다. 자기 이복형을 화학신경물질로 말레이시아 국제공항에서 암살한 김은 편집증에 시달리는 무자비한 독재자인데 뚜렷한 후계 계획이 없다. 그가 2020년 공개석상에서 장기간 사라지자 자기 여동생 김여정을 사실상 제2인자로 삼았다는 추측을 촉발했는데 확인되지는 않았다. 김의 독재적인 정권은 자기 국민을 무자비하게 탄압하지 않고는 존재하지 못할 것이다. 외부 세계에 문을 열어 번영하는 북한이 자유로운 사회 및 민주적인 개혁에 대한 국민의 압력을 유도할 것을 김이 두려워할 가능성이 있으며 이것이 진퇴양난의 고민이다. 그들이 외부에 힘을 과시하는 길을 모색할지라도 김의 북한 같은 독재 정권들은 본질적으로 허약하고 노쇠해 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

