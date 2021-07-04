Science can fool you, so can the anointed science experts.



Last year, media outlets ridiculed anyone who suggested the COVID-19 pandemic started with a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).



Daniel Funke at PoliFact asserted, “Research shows that the virus’ genetic makeup precludes it from being man-made,” and “Scientists believe bats are the source of the novel coronavirus and that it jumped to an intermediate host before spreading to humans….”



The New York Times published many pieces dismissive of the lab-leak theory, including one headlined, “Senator Tom Cotton Repeats Fringe Theory of Coronavirus Origins.”



Jack Brewster at Forbes wrote the lab-origin theory was, “an explosive claim pitting scientists, who remain skeptical of the claim, against Trump administration officials …”



None of the authors appeared to have any special training or professional focus on epidemiology or virology that would justify the certainty with which they dismissed the WIV as the source of the virus.



Instead, the journalists’ certainty came from the authority of others. The Lancet, published a letter signed by 27 scientists affirming that studies “overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife.”



The review of the then month-old literature on the SARS-CoV-2 virus by 27 scientists may have ended the discussion for a year, but now it is back.



A bombshell article by Nicholas Wade in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists restarted the lab-origin discussion. The once dismissive press is back-pedaling at warp speed.

과학이 당신을 속일 수 있다 (1) 데이비드 크로이처(에너지연구소 경제학자) 과학이 당신을 속일 수 있고 따라서 성스러운 기름을 바른 과학 전문가들도 그럴 수 있다. 코로나19 대유행이 우한 바이러스 연구소 누출에서 시작되었다는 견해를 암시한 모든 사람들이 지난해 언론 매체들의 비웃음을 샀다. 폴리팩트의 대니얼 펑크는 이렇게 주장했다. “이 바이러스의 유전적 구성은 이 바이러스를 사람이 만들었다는 것을 배제하는 것을 연구가 보여준다.” 그리고 “과학자들은 박쥐가 이 새로운 코로나바이러스의 원천이며 인간에게 퍼지기에 앞서 중간 숙주에게 옮겨갔다고 믿는다.” 뉴욕타임스는 과학실험실 누출 이론을 무시하는 다수의 기사를 보도했으며 그 가운데는 “톰 코튼 상원의원은 코로나바이러스 원천에 관한 비주류 이론을 되풀이한다”는 제목의 기사가 포함된다. 포브스의 잭 브루스터는 과학실험실 이론이 “이 주장에 대해 여전히 회의적인 과학자들과 트럼프 행정부 관리들이 맞서도록 만드는 도발적인 주장”이라고 썼다. 이런 글을 쓴 필자들 가운데서, 우한 바이러스 연구소가 코로나19 바이러스의 원천이란 것을 무시하는 자기네 주장의 확실성을 정당화할 만한 전염병학이나 혹은 바이러스학에 관한 어떤 구체적인 훈련을 받았거나 혹은 전문적인 관심의 초점을 지닌 것으로 보이는 사람은 하나도 없었다. 대신 언론인들의 확실한 입장은 다른 사람들의 권위에서 나왔다. 더 랜싯은 연구 결과 “코로나바이러스가 야생에서 기원했다는 것을 압도적으로 결론짓는” 것을 단언하는 27명의 과학자들이 서명한 편지를 공개했다. 당시 SARS-CoV-2 바이러스의 한 달 된 기록에 대한 과학자 27명의 재검토가 1년 동안 논의를 종결시켰는지 모르나 지금 논의가 재개되고 있다. 뷸레틴 오브 더 아토믹 사이언티스츠에 니컬러스 웨이드가 쓴 충격적인 기사가 실험실 기원 논의를 재점화했다. 과거 이를 무시했던 언론은 초고속으로 말을 바꾸고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

