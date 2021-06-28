[WT논평] To identify the origin of the COVID-19 (2)

The failures here may be on par with those that missed the threat posed by al-Qaeda in the run up to 9/11 and that many of us trusted regarding the “slam dunk” case on Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction program.



So how did this massive failure occur? Some say it is the pressure China exerts in international organizations and the research centers it is funding and taking money from in the United States. The WHO seems unquestionably in the pockets of China.



Some say, “The Swamp,” as Washington, D.C. is often called, would do anything and everything to damage President Trump. The Intelligence Community and the FBI already have been clearly implicated in these types of behavior. Why would Dr. Fauci, the CDC, or NIH be any different?



We need to fully explore who authorized the U.S. taxpayer-backed grant funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology. We also need to know exactly how much taxpayer money was sent there and to other Chinese research organizations.



We know as a fact the EcoHealth Alliance awarded grants to the Wuhan lab from 2014 to 2019 that were financed by the NIH.



As Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, I sometimes tasked “Red Teams” to explore outside-of-the-box scenarios and to explore unconventional thinking.



It is time for a “Red Team” to be designated to explore alternative theories?were any organizations and individuals in the West, blinded by pressure from the Chinese, politics, or frightened by the possibility that U.S. taxpayer money funded the coronavirus research that ultimately led to the deadly COVID-19 leak from the Wuhan lab.

코로나 바이러스의 근원 확인 (2) 피터 획스트라(전 미 하원의원) 이런 일련의 실패는 9·11로 치닫던 시기에 알카에다가 제기한 위협을 놓친 실수와 사담 후세인의 대량살상무기 계획에 관한 “확실한” 경우와 관련하여 우리의 다수가 믿었던 실수나 다를 바가 없다. 따라서 어떻게 이런 대대적인 실패가 발생한 것인가. 중국이 여러 국제기관과 자기네가 돈을 대고 있거나 돈을 가져가는 미국 내의 몇몇 연구소에 행사하고 있는 압력 탓이라고 일부 사람들은 말한다. 세계보건기구는 의심할 나위 없이 중국의 주머니 속에 있는 듯이 보인다. 흔히 워싱턴 DC를 칭하는 “늪”은 트럼프 대통령에게 상처를 입히기 위해서 무엇이든 모두 다 하려 했다고 일부 사람들은 말한다. 정보계와 연방수사국은 이런 유형의 행태에 이미 명백히 연루된 것으로 보였다. 파우치 박사와 질병통제예방센터나 혹은 국립보건원이 조금이라도 다를 이유가 무엇인가. 미국 납세자들이 지원한 보조금을 누가 우한바이러스연구소에 제공하도록 승인했는지 우리는 충분히 조사할 필요가 있다. 우리는 또한 정확히 얼마나 많은 납세자의 돈이 우한연구소와 다른 중국 연구기관들에 보내졌는지 알 필요가 있다. 우리는 에코헬스 얼라이언스가 국립보건원이 준 자금으로 2014년부터 2019년까지 우한에 보조금을 제공한 사실을 알고 있다. 미국 하원 정보위원회 위원장으로 재직할 때 필자는 고정관념을 깨는 시나리오를 탐색하고 관습에 얽매이지 않는 생각을 탐구하는 과업을 “레드팀”에게 가끔 부여했다. 이제 대안의 이론들을 탐색하도록 “레드팀”을 지정할 때가 되었다. 즉 서방의 기관들과 개인들이 중국 및 정치의 압력으로 맹목적이 되었는지 혹은 결국 우한연구소의 치명적인 코로나19의 유출로 이어진 코로나바이러스 연구에 미국 납세자의 돈이 지원되었을 가능성에 겁을 먹은 것인지 조사해야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △on par with-:-와 대등한 △in the run up to-:-으로 이어지는 기간 동안 △slam dunk:성공이 확실한 것 △implicate:연루되었음을 보여주다 △grant:보조금 △funding:자금제공 △outside-of-the-box:고정관념을 깨는 △designate:지정하다

