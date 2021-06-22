[WT논평] Illiberal authoritarians of various stripes

The challenges facing what we used to call, with pride and confidence, the Free World are daunting. Illiberal authoritarians of various stripes are increasingly assertive and audacious.



In response, Americans and Europeans should be working more closely and cooperatively than ever. They’re not.



The explanation commonly given: Relations between President Trump and his counterparts across the pond have been strained. He hasn’t shown them the respect they deserve. They’ve not concealed their disdain for him.



Still, it is surely in the European Union’s interest to defend its members from the machinations of illiberal authoritarians. And it is surely not in the EU’s interest to undermine Mr. Trump’s successor. Yet the EU is not doing the former and is doing the latter.



The world’s most powerful and ambitious illiberal authoritarians are in Beijing. They are brutally oppressing dozens of ethnic and religious minorities within the borders of the People’s Republic of China.



The free nations of Europe should ― at a minimum ― be expressing outrage and rethinking their relations with Beijing. Instead, the PRC has just been awarded a seat on the U.N. Human Rights Council.



Perhaps worse, the European Union recently agreed in principle on a new investment accord that, if ratified, promises to further bind Europe’s economy with China’s.



European deal defenders insist it’s a win because President Xi Jinping committed to environmental protections, ending forced technology transfers.



But after what Mr. Xi has done in Hong Kong with impunity, why would anyone believe that he will honor new commitments or that there will be consequences if he does not?

자유를 제한하는 다양한 독재자들 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 우리가 자부심과 확신을 가지고 흔히 부르는 자유세계는 각종 벅찬 도전에 직면해 있고, 자유를 제한하는 다양한 독재자들은 점점 더 적극적이고 대담하다. 그에 대응하여 미국인들과 유럽인들은 과거보다 더욱 긴밀하게 협력할 필요가 있다. 그들은 그렇게 하지 않고 있다. 흔히 제시되는 설명은 다음과 같다. 트럼프 대통령과 대서양 건너편 상대역들 사이의 관계가 불편했다. 트럼프는 그들에게 응분의 존경을 보이지 않았다. 그들은 트럼프에 대한 멸시를 숨기지 않았다. 그럼에도 자유를 제한하는 독재자들의 교묘한 책략으로부터 회원국들을 보호하는 것은 분명히 유럽연합(EU)에 득이 된다. 그리고 트럼프의 후임자를 약하게 만드는 것은 분명히 EU의 득이 되지 않는다. 그러나 EU는 전자를 하지 않고 후자를 하고 있다. 세계에서 자유를 제한하고 야심적인 가장 강력한 독재자들은 베이징에 있다. 그들은 중화인민공화국 국경선 안에 거주하는 수십 개의 소수파 인종집단과 종교집단을 잔인하게 탄압하고 있다. 유럽의 자유국가들은 적어도 강력한 분노를 표시하고 베이징과 자기네 관계를 다시 생각할 필요가 있다. 대신 중화인민공화국은 바로 얼마 전에 유엔 인권위원회의 한 자리를 부여받았다. 아마도 더 심각한 것은, EU가 최근에 새로운 투자협정에 원칙적으로 합의한 사실일 것이다. 이 협정이 비준될 경우 유럽 경제를 중국 경제에 더욱 긴밀하게 묶을 것 같다. 유럽의 이런 거래를 옹호하는 사람들은 시진핑이 환경보호 조치와 강제 기술이전의 종식을 약속했기 때문에 협정이 득이라고 우긴다. 그러나 시진핑이 홍콩에서 한 짓에 대해 아무런 응징을 받지 않은 다음 그가 새 약속을 존중할 것으로 믿거나 혹은 약속 불이행에 대한 결과가 따를 것이라고 믿을 이유가 어디에 있는가. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]