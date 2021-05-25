[WT논평] Raul Castro’s recent resignation (3)

Bodo Hechelhammer, the historical investigations director for the German Federal Intelligence Service, said, “the Cuban revolutionary army did not fear contagion from personal links to Nazism, so long as it served their own objectives.”



Castro also utilized far-right extrajudicial methods, such as “pre-criminal social dangerousness,” which enables the state to sentence civilians to prison before criminal activity has actually occurred.



Franconian Spain used the charge of “social dangerousness,” and Nazi Germany used the “tactic” of preventative arrest.



According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, by the end of 1939 more than 12,000 German prisoners were interned in concentration camps under the Nazi legal doctrine of “preventative arrest,” without judicial review.



Last month, Cuban Prisoner Defenders reported about 11,000 civilians are currently jailed for “pre-criminal” charges.



The result of the Castros’ decades-long misguided, dehumanizing morality and system of extrajudicial punishment is a Cuban society that lives in fear with its citizens never knowing if even mere inaction will result in imprisonment or violence.



This misguided morality is safeguarded by a system that has infiltrated all levels of society from the Cuban Communist Party elite to its street level neighborhood committees and elders who cling to the failed Revolution along with their children who endure indoctrination.



As such, fear will continue to rule the island regardless of whether Cuba’s “president” or Communist Party secretary general is a Castro or anyone else, and will only change when its cruel “revolutionary” framework is completely destroyed.

라울 카스트로의 최근 사임 (3) 제프리 스콧 섀피로(변호사) 독일 연방정보국의 역사조사국장인 보도 헤헬하머는 “쿠바 혁명군은 자기네 목적에 도움이 되는 한 나치주의와의 개인적 연결로 인한 전염을 두려워하지 않았다”고 말했다. 카스트로는 또 사법절차에 의하지 않고 공권력을 행사하는 각종 극우 방법도 이용했는데, ‘범죄 전 사회적 위험성’ 같은 것이 그 예다. 이런 예방조치를 통해 국가는 범죄행위가 실제로 발생하기 전에 민간인들에게 금고형을 선고할 수 있다. 프랑코의 스페인은 ‘사회적 위험성’의 기소를 사용했으며 나치 독일은 예방적 체포의 ‘전술’을 사용했다. 미국 홀로코스트(나치의 유대인 대학살) 기념박물관에 따르면, 1939년 말까지 1만2000명 이상의 독일 수감자들이 나치의 ‘예방적 체포’라는 법률 원칙 하에서 사법적인 심의를 받지 않고 강제수용소에 억류당했다. 지난달 쿠바 수감자보호협회는 대략 1만1000명의 민간인들이 현재 ‘범죄 전’ 기소로 감옥에 갇혀 있다고 보고했다. 카스트로 일당이 수십년에 걸쳐 인간성을 말살하는 판단이 잘못된 도덕관과 사법절차를 벗어난 처벌 제도를 적용한 결과, 단순한 행동 부재가 감옥행이나 폭력을 초래할 것인지를 시민들이 결코 모르는 가운데 쿠바 사회는 공포 속에서 살고 있다. 이처럼 판단이 잘못된 카스트로 정권의 도덕관을 보호하고 있는 것은, 쿠바 공산당의 엘리트 계층부터 길거리 차원의 주민위원회와 세뇌 공작을 당해야 하는 자기 자녀들과 함께 이미 실패한 혁명에 집착하고 있는 고령화된 쿠바의 혁명 원로들에 이르기까지 쿠바 사회 각계각층에 침투해 들어간 독재체제이다. 그러므로 쿠바의 ‘대통령’이나 쿠바 공산당 총서기가 카스트로가 되었든 다른 어떤 사람이 되었든 상관없이 공포가 섬나라 쿠바를 계속하여 지배할 것이다. 그리고 쿠바가 변화하는 것은 오로지 잔혹한 ‘혁명’의 뼈대가 완전히 파괴될 때뿐이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]