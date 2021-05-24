[WT논평] Raul Castro’s recent resignation (2)

To achieve this goal, Castro created thousands of island-wide “neighborhood committes” (Committees in Defense of the Revolution) to report on “counter-revolutionary” activity, purportedly to protect the Revolution, just as Hitler used his “Sturmabteilung” Brownshirts to supposedly “protect” party members.



But in reality, “neighborhood committees” are no different than what Nazi Brownshirts really were - state-sponsored gangs that psychologically torment civilians through harassment, intimidation, vandalism and violence.



In Cuba, these acts are encouraged by police in government-sanctioned “Acts of Repudiation,” a Castro ritual in which regime supporters intimidate and threaten the victim’s family in the form of a home invasion without police interference.



The regime also lines up schoolchildren to ridicule democracy activists at their homes, similar to how Hitler youth were used to disrupt church groups.



The Castros spent decades morally justifying this cruelty by dehumanizing dissidents as politically impure “worms” just as the 1940 Nazi propaganda film, “The Eternal Jew,” associated Jews as unclean, racially impure rats.



But these similarities should surprise no one since, in his university days, Castro was seen by student leaders conspicuously carrying Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”



In fact, the title of Fidel Castro’s infamous 1953 trial speech, “History Will Absolve Me,” mimicked Hitler’s 1924 trial closing argument, that he would be acquitted by the “eternal court of history.”



In 2012, declassified German intelligence files revealed Castro personally approved a plan to recruit ex-Nazi SS officers to train Cuban ones.

라울 카스트로의 최근 사임 (2) 제프리 스코트 샤피로(변호사) 이 목표 달성을 위해서 카스트로는 섬 전역에 수천 개의 ‘이웃위원회’(혁명수호위원회)를 만들어 알려진 대로라면 혁명 수호를 위한 ‘반혁명 행위’를 보고하도록 했다. 이는 히틀러가 ‘돌격대’인 노랑셔츠 부대를 이용하여 아마도 당원들을 ‘보호’한 것과 꼭 같았다. 그러나 사실, ‘이웃위원회’는 나치의 노랑셔츠 부대의 실제와 다를 바 없었다. 즉 위원회는 국가가 후원하는 깡패집단으로 괴롭힘, 협박, 공공기물파괴, 폭력을 통해서 민간인들을 심리적으로 괴롭혔다. 쿠바에서 이런 행위는 정부가 승인한 ‘거절행위법’ 내에서 경찰에 의해 장려되었다. 이 법은 정권 지지자들이 경찰의 간섭 없는 가택 침입의 형태로 희생자의 가족을 협박하고 위협하는 카스트로의 의례적인 절차다. 카스트로 정권은 또한 학교 어린이들이 자기 가정에서 민주주의 운동가들을 조롱할 수 있도록 했는데 이는 히틀러의 유겐트, 즉 청년조직을 교회 집단들을 파괴하는 데 이용한 것과 비슷하다. 카스트로 일당은 반체제 인사들을 정치적으로 불순한 ‘벌레’로 비인간화함으로써 이런 잔혹행위를 윤리적으로 정당화하는 데 수십년을 보냈다. 이는 1940년 나치 선전영화 ‘영원한 유대인’이 유대인들을 불결하고 인종적으로 순수하지 못한 비열한 인간과 결부시킨 것과 꼭 같다. 그러나 이런 여러 가지 유사점에 놀랄 필요는 없다. 왜냐하면 대학 시절에 카스트로가 히틀러의 ‘나의 투쟁’을 공공연히 들고 다니는 것을 학생 지도자들이 보았기 때문이다. 사실 피델 카스트로의 1953년 재판연설 ‘역사가 나에게 무죄를 선언할 것이다’는 히틀러의 1924년 재판 최종변론을 흉내 낸 것이다. 히틀러는 변론에서 자신이 ‘영원한 역사의 법정’에서 무죄를 선고받을 것이라고 말했다. 2012년에 기밀 해제된 독일 정보 문서는 카스트로가 자기 친위대 훈련을 위해서 전 나치 친위대 장교들을 모집하는 계획을 직접 승인한 사실을 폭로했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △purportedly;알려진 대로라면 △vandalism:공공기물파손 △repudiation:부인, 거절, 절교 △line up:할 수 있도록 마련하다, 준비하다 △disrupt:파괴하다, 방해하다

