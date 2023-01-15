[WT논평] The Chinese navy outnumbers the U.S. Navy in the western Pacific (1)

Given recently “reelected” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s threats against Taiwan, aggressive actions along India’s borders last year, and expanding garrisons in the South China Sea, international leaders have concerns about Beijing’s intentions and its capability to act on them.



Unfortunately, many assessments claim there is no need for alarm because People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is far from ready for modern warfare. Such assessments miss two points: (1) The PLA would be fighting closer to home, and (2) it has the capacity to inflict heavy losses.



More importantly, deterring such an attack is critical to America’s national security policy in Asia and that necessitates convincing Mr. Xi that the U.S. has the political will and the capability to deny him victory. Achieving that goal requires an honest assessment of America’s as well as the PRC’s strengths and weaknesses.



The “not ready” camp points to the PLA leadership’s lack of joint operations and combat experience compared with the U.S. and most U.S. allies.



PLA journals also reported PLA complaints about their recruits’ physical fitness and educational shortcomings. Then there is the PLA’s lack of the well-developed noncommissioned officer corps integral to Western militaries.



That camp, however, ignores a critical factor that relates directly to conflict in the western Pacific Ocean. America’s combat experiences have been gained against determined and innovative but lightly armed insurgents who lacked air defenses, air forces and fleets.



China has all three. More importantly, ground combat experience does not translate directly to open ocean or even offshore air and naval combat.

서태평양에서 중국 해군이 미 해군보다 우세하다(1) 카를로스 O 슈스터(칼럼니스트) 최근 중국공산당 총서기에 ‘재선된’ 시진핑 국가주석의 대만에 대한 위협과 지난해 인도 국경에서 보인 일련의 침략적 행위 및 남중국해에서 수비대를 확장하는 상황에서 각국 지도자들이 베이징의 의도와 그 행동 능력을 우려하고 있다. 불행히도 다수는 중국 인민해방군이 현대전에 임할 준비태세와 거리가 멀기 때문에 불안해할 필요가 없다고 주장한다. 그런 평가는 두 가지를 간과하고 있다. 첫째, 인민해방군은 자국과 더 가까운 곳에서 싸우게 된다. 둘째, 인민해방군은 막대한 피해를 입힐 능력을 갖고 있다. 그런 공격을 저지하는 것이 아시아의 미국 국가안보 정책에서 중요하며, 이를 위해서는 미국이 시진핑의 승리를 거부할 수 있는 정치적 의지 및 역량을 보유하고 있다는 점을 그에게 납득시킬 필요가 있다. “중국은 준비가 안 됐다”는 진영은 인민해방군 지도부가 합동작전 및 전투 경험이 미국 및 대부분의 미국 동맹국들보다 적다는 점을 지적한다. 인민해방군 기관지들 또한 인민해방군이 자기네 신병들의 신체단련과 교육 부족에 대해 불평한다는 사실을 보도했다. 다음으로 서방 군대에 필수적인 잘 훈련된 부사관 집단이 인민해방군에는 없다. 그러나 인민해방군이 준비가 안 됐다고 보는 진영은 서태평양의 무력충돌에 직결되는 중요한 요소 한 가지를 무시한다. 미국의 전투 경험은 결의가 굳고 창의적이지만 무장이 약하고 대공 방어부대와 공군 및 함대가 없는 반란군들을 상대로 쌓은 것이다. 중국은 세 가지를 모두 보유하고 있다. 지상전투 경험이 대양이나 심지어 해안선에 가까운 공중전투와 해상전투에 직접적으로 적용되지 않는다는 점은 더욱 중요하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △garrison : 수비대 △act on- : -에 따라 행동하다 △alarm : 불안 △noncommissioned officer : 부사관 △integral : 필수적인 △translate : 옮기다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]