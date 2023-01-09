[WT논평] A future without fossil fuels (2)

The cost of building the renewals and the unsightliness of them are also given short shrift. Wind and solar may be free, but their conversion into useful electricity and transmission to the market is far from free.



The Russian war on Ukraine has sped up the need to face reality, as natural gas supplies from Russia are being diminished, and the shortcomings of renewables can no longer be ignored.



So, much of Europe and the U.K. are in a crash effort to take old coal plants out of mothballs and build new coal-fired plants - coal-generated power being relatively cheap and reliable.



Coal is often viewed as the “dirtiest” energy source - because it often is - but again, it is cheap. That is why the Chinese and Indians are building new coal plants at a furious pace.



The U.S. made far bigger gains in reducing CO2 emissions than any other country because of the switch from coal to natural gas during the past two decades.



Unfortunately, these gains have been totally offset by the increased CO2 emissions from the Chinese and Indians - so, U.S. taxpayers and consumers have borne a huge cost with no gain in global air quality because of the actions of others.



We have been told by self-proclaimed energy experts like John Kerry (Biden’s energy czar) that the environmental crisis must take precedence over all other human concerns - yet the reality is people to date are not dying from global warming.



Plants (food) grow better in warm climates, and CO2 is like fertilizer to plants. One reason for the global decline in food prices for the last several decades (up to this past year) is the fact that the planet has gotten slightly warmer and atmospheric CO2 has increased.

화석연료 없는 미래(2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 재생에너지 시설의 건축 비용과 그 시설의 보기 흉한 모습 또한 대수롭지 않게 취급된다. 바람과 태양은 공짜일지 모르나 그것을 유용한 전기로 전환하고 시장까지 송전하는 것은 공짜와 거리가 멀다. 러시아로부터의 천연가스 공급이 감소하고 재생에너지의 각종 결함을 더 이상 외면할 수 없는 가운데 러시아-우크라이나 전쟁은 현실을 직시할 필요를 가속화했다. 그리하여 유럽 대부분 국가와 영국은 구식 석탄 발전소를 단기간에 집중적으로 재가동하고 새로운 석탄 화력발전소를 건설하기 위해 노력하고 있다. 석탄 발전은 비교적 값이 싸고 신뢰할 수 있다. 석탄은 탄소 배출 때문에 흔히 ‘가장 더러운’ 에너지원으로 종종 간주되지만 값이 싸다. 중국과 인도가 맹렬한 속도로 새 석탄 발전소를 짓고 있는 까닭이 여기에 있다. 미국은 지난 20년 동안 석탄에서 천연가스로 바꾸었기 때문에 다른 모든 나라들보다 이산화탄소 배출 감축에 훨씬 큰 성과를 올렸다. 불행히도 이런 성과는 중국과 인도의 이산화탄소 배출 증가로 완전히 상쇄되었고, 따라서 미국 납세자들과 소비자들은 다른 나라들의 행동 탓에 세계적으로 공기의 질을 개선하지 못한 채 엄청난 비용만 떠안게 되었다. 우리는 조 바이든 행정부의 에너지 정책 총책임자인 존 케리 기후변화특사 같은 자칭 에너지 전문가들이 환경 위기가 인류의 모든 우려 대상 가운데 첫번째가 되어야 한다는 말을 들어왔는데, 현재까지는 사람들이 지구 온난화로 죽어가고 있지 않은 것이 현실이다. 각종 식물(식량)은 따뜻한 기후에서 더 잘 자라며 이산화탄소는 식물에 비료와도 같다. 지난해까지 과거 수십년 동안 세계적으로 식량 가격이 내려간 한 가지 원인은 지구 온도가 약간 상승하고 대기의 탄산가스가 증가한 사실에 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △give short shrift: 대수롭지 않게 여기다, 별 관심을 못 받다 △crash: 단기 집중적인

