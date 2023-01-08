[WT논평] A future without fossil fuels (1)

A funny thing happened on the way to the “greens’ nirvana” of a zero-emission future without fossil fuels. Energy shortages started occurring, the cost of gasoline, heating oil, natural gas and electricity soared ― and the voters did not like it.



Many things sound wonderful in the abstract, like an all-electric world with no pollution. And yes, that is likely to occur in the future ― but that future is not next month, or next year, or even the next decade.



Environmental zealots and their political toadies often have no understanding of basic physics and cost-benefit analysis.



Europeans who were farthest down the utopian green path suddenly found their homes were cold, and businesses were shutting down with the loss of good jobs. This was occurring because they could no longer compete in the world market with companies in low-energy cost countries.



Historically, increases in energy consumption per person were highly correlated with increased living standards. For the past 25 years, energy consumption in Europe has fallen by 30% to 1990s levels. The U.S. flatlined but then dropped 13% in 2020 in total energy consumption, again going back to levels of the 1990s.



Falling energy consumption is not the sign of a healthy economy, despite efficiency gains. For instance, LEDs only use a small fraction of the amount of energy of the old incandescent bulbs, but much of that cost advantage disappears as people use much more lighting because it is so cheap.



Huge amounts of money have been spent on renewables like wind and solar power, while all too often the costs of necessary backups required when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine are ignored.

화석연료 없는 미래(1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 화석연료를 사용하지 않아 탄소 배출이 전무한 미래의 이른바 ‘녹색 열반’으로 가는 길에 기이한 일이 벌어지고 있다. 에너지 부족 현상이 시작되었고 가솔린, 난방유, 천연가스, 전기 요금이 치솟았으며 유권자들은 그것을 좋아하지 않는다. 오로지 전기만 사용해 공해가 없는 세상은 추상적으로는 아주 좋아 보인다. 그리고 그런 세상이 미래에 생길 가능성이 있지만 그 미래가 다음 달이나 혹은 다음 해, 아니면 심지어 다음 10년 뒤는 아니다. 광신적인 환경 보호주의자들과 그들에게 아첨하는 정치꾼들은 기본적인 물리학과 비용 편익 분석조차 이해하지 못하는 경우가 흔하다. 이상향으로 가는 녹색의 길을 가장 멀리 간 유럽인들은 자기네 집이 춥고 기업들이 문을 닫아 좋은 일자리를 잃게 된 사실을 갑자기 알게 되었다. 그들이 에너지 비용이 상대적으로 낮은 국가의 회사들과 세계 시장에서 더 이상 경쟁할 수 없기 때문에 이런 사태가 벌어졌다. 역사적으로 1인당 에너지 소비 증가는 생활수준 향상과 긴밀히 관련되어 있다. 지난 25년 동안 유럽의 에너지 소비는 30%가 떨어져 1990년대 수준이 되었다. 미국은 에너지 소비가 정체되었으나 그 뒤 2020년 전체의 13%가 떨어져 다시 1990년대 수준으로 돌아갔다. 떨어지는 에너지 소비는 효율 증대에도 불구하고 건전한 경제의 징표가 아니다. 예를 들어, LED 전등은 구식 백열전구가 사용하는 양에 비해 소량의 에너지만 쓰나 전기 값이 너무나 싸기 때문에 사람들이 훨씬 더 많이 사용함에 따라 그 같은 비용 우위의 대부분이 사라진다. 풍력과 태양력 발전 같은 재생에너지에 엄청난 양의 돈이 지출되는 가운데 바람이 불지 않고 해가 비추지 않을 때 필요한 지원용 발전 설비 비용을 사람들은 너무나 흔히 무시한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

