[WT논평] Muslims have fallen behind other peoples (2)

Personally, I advocate a third explanation: that various factors ― closure of original thought and Mongolian invasion especially ― caused medieval Islamic civilization to decline even as Europe took off.



Then, a searing mutual disdain and hostility blocked Muslims from learning from Christians. Had modernity been invented in China, Muslims would far more advanced today.



These contending interpretations come to mind on reading a paper with a forbidding title, “The Ulema-State Alliance: A Barrier to Democracy and Development in the Muslim World” (ulema are Islamic scholars), that offers an exciting fourth explanation.



Ahmet T. Kuru, a professor of political science at San Diego State University, argues that too-close relations between religious and political authorities have stifled Muslim creativity for the past millennium, and that this coalition needs to be broken for Muslims to surge ahead. His thesis bears serious consideration.



Mr. Kuru starts by recalling that “a certain degree of separation between the ulema (who represented Islamic knowledge, education and law) and political rulers” characterized the Muslim Golden Age of the eighth to 11th centuries, when Muslims enjoyed a wealth and power that put them at the forefront of civilization.



In particular, “the overwhelming majority of the ulema and their families were working in non-governmental jobs, particularly in commerce.” As a result, a religious and philosophical diversity made early Muslim societies dynamic.



Starting in the mid-11th century, and for many reasons, “the ulema-state alliance began to emerge in today’s Central Asia, Iran and Iraq.”

무슬림은 다른 사람들에게 뒤처졌다(2) 대니얼 파이프스(중동포럼 총재) 무슬림이 뒤처진 이유에 관해 필자는 개인적으로 세 번째 설명을 지지한다. 유럽이 도약할 때조차 다양한 요인들이 중세 이슬람 문명 쇠퇴의 원인이 되었는데, 특히 독창적 사고의 봉쇄와 몽골의 침공이 그렇다. 그 후 혹독한 상호 멸시와 적대 행위가 무슬림이 기독교인들로부터 배우는 것을 막았다. 만약 근대화가 중국에서 시작되었더라면 무슬림은 오늘날 훨씬 더 발전했을 것이다. ‘울레마와 국가의 동맹: 무슬림 세계의 민주화 및 발전을 막는 장애’라는 험악한 제목의 논문을 읽었을 때 이런 상충하는 여러 가지 해석이 생각났다. 울레마란 이슬람권의 종교학자들이다. 이 논문은 흥미진진한 네 번째 설명을 제시한다. 샌디에이고 주립대 정치학과 교수인 아흐메트 T 쿠루는 종교 당국과 정치 당국 사이의 지나치게 가까운 관계가 지난 1000년 동안 무슬림의 창의성을 질식시켰고, 무슬림이 앞서 나가기 위해서는 이러한 동맹을 해체할 필요가 있다고 주장한다. 그의 논지는 비중 있게 고려할 가치가 있다. 쿠루는 “(이슬람의 지식과 교육 및 법을 대표하는) 울레마와 정치 지배자 사이를 어느 정도 떨어뜨려 놓은 것”이 8∼11세기 무슬림이 이룩한 황금시대의 특징을 이루었다는 점을 상기시키는 것으로 시작한다. 그 당시 무슬림은 그들을 세계 문명의 선두로 나서게 만든 부와 권력을 누렸다. 특히 “울레마와 그 가족들의 압도적 다수가 정치와 무관한 일, 특히 상업 분야에서 일했다.” 그 결과 종교적·철학적 다양성이 몇몇 초기 무슬림 사회를 역동적으로 만들었다. 11세기 중반을 시작으로 여러 이유 때문에 “울레마-국가 동맹이 현대의 중앙아시아, 이란, 이라크에 등장하기 시작했다.” 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △advocate: 지지하다, 옹호하다 △original: 독창적인 △take off: 이륙하다 △searing: 혹독한, 타는 듯한 △modernity: 현대성, 근대성 △contend: 다투다, 겨루다 △forbidding: 험악한 △bear consideration: 사려를 품다 △surge ahead: 앞서 나가다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]