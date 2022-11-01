[WT논평] Mysterious symptoms of long COVID (2)

Is its persistence due to one theory that SARS-CoV-2 is a uniquely insidious, engineered virus? Or do vaccines and antivirals only help to curb infection, while possibly encouraging more unpredictable mutations?



Who gets long COVID, and why and how is, to paraphrase Winston Churchill, “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.”



The elderly, the middle-aged, adolescents and children can all get long COVID. Those with down-regulated and impaired immune systems fight long COVID. But then again so do those with up-regulated and robust immunity, as well as people with severe allergies.



Since early 2020, no one has deciphered the cause, although numerous Nobel Prizes await anyone who unlocks its mysteries.



Does a weakened but not vanquished SARS-CoV-2 virus hide out and linger, causing an unending immune response that sickens patients?



Or does COVID-19 so weaken some long-haulers to the degree that old viruses, long in remission, suddenly flare up again, sickening the host with an unending case?



After all, is the answer to slow down the immune system to dampen the immune storm, or to enhance it to root out lingering viruses? Do more vaccines help or worsen long COVID?



Is the solution some magical new drug? Can a good diet, moderate exercise and patience finally wear out long COVID? Or is its course too unpredictable or near permanent and chronic?



Is long COVID a single phenomenon, or a cluster of maladies, each manifesting according to one’s own genetic makeup, the particular history of past illness, and unique reaction to the initial infection?

코로나19 후유증의 기이한 증상 (2) 빅터 데이비스 핸슨(후버연구소 역사학자) 코로나19 후유증(long COVID)의 지속성은, 신종 코로나바이러스(SARS-CoV-2)가 유달리 서서히 퍼지도록 만들어진 바이러스라는 한 가지 원인 때문일까. 각종 백신과 항바이러스제가 단지 감염을 억제하는 것을 돕는 한편 예측이 더욱 어려운 변종들을 조장할 가능성이 있는 것은 아닐까. 누가, 왜, 어떻게 코로나19 후유증에 걸리는가는, 윈스턴 처칠의 말로 다시 표현하자면 “수수께끼 안에서 신비에 싸여 있는 불가사의”다. 노인, 중년층, 사춘기 청소년, 어린이가 모두 코로나19 후유증에 걸릴 수 있다. 저하되고 손상된 면역체계를 가진 사람들이 코로나19 후유증과 싸운다. 그러나 이어 다시, 각종 심각한 알레르기 증상을 가진 사람들과 더불어 상향되고 강력한 면역체계를 가진 사람들도 그렇게 된다. 2020년 이후 이런 수수께끼를 푸는 사람들에게 노벨상이 주어질 테지만 아직 그 원인을 해독한 사람이 없다. 약화되었지만 완전히 파괴되지 않은 SARS-CoV-2가 잠복한 채 남아 있다가 환자를 아프게 하는 면역체계의 끝없는 반응을 촉발하는 것일까. 혹은 코로나19가, 오래 호전되었다가 갑자기 심하게 재발하여 끝없는 증세로 환자를 아프게 하는 수준까지 일부 만성환자들을 약화시키는가. 결국, 면역 비상사태를 막기 위해 면역체계를 둔화시키든가, 아니면 남은 바이러스를 뿌리 뽑기 위해 면역체계를 강화시키는 것이 해법일까. 추가 백신들이 도움이 되는 것일까, 코로나19 후유증을 악화시키는 것일까. 어떤 마법 같은 신약이 해법일까. 건전한 식이요법, 적당한 운동, 인내가 결국 코로나19 후유증이 떨어져 나가게 할 수 있을까. 혹은 코로나19 후유증의 진로가 너무나 예측하기 어렵거나 혹은 거의 영구적인 만성질환일까. 코로나19 후유증은 단일 현상일까, 아니면 개인의 유전적 구성이나 특정한 과거 병력 및 최초 감염에 대한 독특한 반응에 따라서 각기 나타나는 질병 증세들의 복합체일까. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

