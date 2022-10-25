[WT논평] Aquaman’s cheap trick to attract attention

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa recently shaved some of his famously long hair to draw attention to his calls for people to stop using “single-use” plastic ― especially bottled water.



It doesn’t take much to see through this baseless environmental ploy. The haircut was not for the planet. Mr. Momoa started a water can company. It all smells more like a cash grab for his $50-per-case water can business than a sincere mission.



Aluminum cans are worse than plastic bottles for the planet. While both can be recycled, the production of aluminum has a higher carbon footprint than plastic.



Mr. Momoa suggests that plastic recycling doesn’t work. Or it’s somehow an illegitimate way of managing plastic bottles. And while some plastics are difficult to recycle, PET plastic, which is the type used in water or soda bottles, is simple to recycle and accepted in recycling programs throughout the country.



On environmental impact, various studies from Europe to America show PET plastic is better than aluminum cans.



As for emissions, the most recent assessment of life cycle comparisons researched by McKinsey and Company finds plastic bottle production requires half as much carbon dioxide emissions as the production of aluminum cans.



Those emissions are compounded by the fact that Mr. Momoa ships his aluminum bottles across the country using Amazon.



The Amazon box even included a sticker warning delivery workers that the package is heavy. That’s a lot of fuel to move Mr. Momoa’s pricey water.



Producing aluminum is also a dirty and destructive process. According to a report, bauxite mines have been tied to serious cancers and Alzheimer’s Disease.

관심 끌기 위한 아쿠아맨의 싸구려 속임수 리처드 버먼(칼럼니스트) 영화 ‘아쿠아맨’의 배우 제이슨 모모아가 ‘1회용’ 플라스틱, 특히 물을 담은 플라스틱 병의 사용을 중단하라는 그의 촉구에 대중의 관심을 끌고자 최근 자신의 유명한 긴 머리 일부를 깎았다. 이 근거 없는 술책을 꿰뚫어보는 데 많은 것이 필요하지 않다. 이번 머리 자르기는 지구를 위한 것이 아니었다. 모모아는 식수용 캔 회사를 창업했다. 그것엔 성실한 소명보다는 상자당 50달러인 식수용 캔 사업을 위한 돈벌이 냄새가 진동한다. 알루미늄 캔은 지구에 플라스틱 병보다 더 나쁘다. 두 가지 모두 재활용될 수 있으나 알루미늄 생산의 탄소 발자국은 플라스틱보다 더 크다. 모모아는 플라스틱 재활용이 효과가 없다는 견해를 내세운다. 플라스틱 재활용은 다소 불법적인 플라스틱 병 처리 방식이라는 것이다. 그런데 일부 종류의 플라스틱은 재활용이 어려운 반면 식수 혹은 탄산수 병에 사용되는 종류의 페트(PET) 플라스틱은 재활용이 단순하며 전국에서 재활용 계획으로 인정되고 있다. 환경에 미치는 영향 측면에서 유럽과 미국의 다양한 연구는 페트 플라스틱이 알루미늄 캔보다 낫다는 것을 보여준다. 탄소 방출 측면에서 매킨지앤드컴퍼니가 연구한 순환주기 비교에 관한 가장 최근의 평가는 플라스틱 병을 생산할 때 방출되는 이산화탄소가 알루미늄 캔의 절반에 불과하다는 점을 보여준다. 그러한 이산화탄소 방출 문제는, 모모아가 자신의 알루미늄 병을 아마존을 통해 전국에 운송한다는 사실로 인해 더욱 악화된다. 아마존의 배송 상자는 포장된 물품이 무겁다는 것을 배송 근로자들에게 경고하는 스티커까지 포함한다. 모모아의 값비싼 물을 운반하는 데 많은 양의 연료가 필요하다. 알루미늄 생산은 또한 불결하고 파괴적인 공정이다. 한 보고서에 따르면 보크사이트 광산은 몇 가지 중증 암 및 알츠하이머 병과 연관된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

