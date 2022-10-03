[WT논평] Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: A historic leader (1)

The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 8, by a deranged 41-year-old man has unleashed forces that caused me to take a new look at how Japan is evolving.



The assassination of Mr. Abe was apparently the act of a single mentally ill individual. However, the demons that have been unleashed since then into the Japanese political system were the result of a long buildup of anti-Abe sentiment. It was as though the spell Prime Minister Abe had cast over Japan from 2006 to 2020 was suddenly shattered.



The forces of communism, anti-religious hostility, and anti-American resentment, all came pouring into the public square in a deeply emotional effort to destroy Mr. Abe’s memory - and with it the forces of anti-communist, pro-freedom, and pro-American sentiment that Mr. Abe had so powerfully and effectively represented.



Prime Minister Abe was the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history. He led Japan in 2006 and 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was a dynamic leader.



Like Margaret Thatcher in Great Britain, Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, and Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump in the United States, Abe’s dedication to a strongly nationalist policy - and strong defense - was deeply opposed by a significant part of Japanese society.



Mr. Abe was particularly marked by his commitment to remain close to the United States and to work with other nations to contain an increasingly powerful and assertive Communist China.



Mr. Abe understood that Japan by itself could not survive as an independent country if it had to cope with China alone. The sheer size of China in population and economic growth required a coalition-alliance approach to contain it.

역사적 지도자 아베 신조 총리 (1) 뉴트 깅그리치(전 미 하원의장) 7월8일 41세 정신 이상 남성의 아베 신조 전 일본 총리 암살은 여러 가지 세력의 분출을 촉발하여 필자가 현재 일본의 진전 상황을 새롭게 바라보도록 만든 계기가 되었다. 아베 전 총리 암살은 분명히 정신 질환을 앓는 한 개인의 행위였다. 그러나 암살 이후 일본 정치 체제 안에 풀려난 각종 악령 같은 세력들은 반(反)아베 정서가 오랜 기간 축적된 결과였다. 아베 전 총리가 2006년부터 2020년까지 일본 사회에 걸었던 주문이 갑자기 산산이 깨어진 듯했다. 공산주의, 반종교 적대감, 반미 분노가, 아베에 대한 기억을 파괴하려는 깊이 감정적인 노력에 의해서 한꺼번에 공공의 광장 안으로 쏟아져 들어왔다. 그와 더불어 아베가 그토록 강력하고 효과적으로 대변했던 반공, 친자유, 친미 정서도 쏟아져 나왔다. 아베는 일본 역사에서 가장 오래 재임한 총리였다. 그는 2006년부터 2007년까지, 그리고 다시 2012년부터 2020년까지 일본을 이끌었다. 그는 열정적인 지도자였다. 영국의 마거릿 대처와 이스라엘의 베냐민 네타냐후 및 미국의 로널드 레이건과 도널드 트럼프처럼, 강력한 민족주의 정책 및 강력한 국방에 대한 아베의 헌신은 일본 사회의 상당한 부분으로부터 뿌리 깊은 반발을 받았다. 점점 더 강력해지고 적극적인 공산주의 중국을 견제하기 위해서 미국과 긴밀한 관계를 유지하고 다른 나라들과 협력하는 것이 아베 정책의 두드러진 특징이었다. 아베는 일본이 단독으로 중국에 대항해야 할 경우 홀로 독립국가로서 생존할 수 없다는 것을 이해했다. 인구와 경제성장 면에서 규모가 엄청난 중국을 억제하려면 동맹과 연합하는 방법이 필요했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △deranged: 미친, 정상이 아닌 △unleash: 촉발하다, 불러일으키다 △evolve: 진전시키다 △public square: 공공광장 △dynamic: 정력적인 △marked: 뚜렷한 △assertive: 적극적인 △contain: 억제하다

