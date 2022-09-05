[WT논평] The following catastrophic events (2)

Fortunately, the Cold War never turned into a hot war, even though a couple of times miscalculations by the Russians and Americans literally resulted in mistakes with only minutes to correct them.



With many more countries now possessing nuclear weapons, the probability of some country miscalculating rises at an exponential rate. COVID-19 now appears to be an unintentional lab leak in Wuhan, but again, with many more countries experimenting with potential biological weapons, the probability of an unintended (or even deliberate leak) increases at an exponential rate.



Mega volcanic eruptions are more common than is believed, and they have often altered the course of history. For instance, massive volcanic eruptions in the 1790s in Iceland killed much of the Icelandic population. They so darkened the skies over Europe that it caused major crop failures - which many historians believe led directly to the French Revolution.



The Yellowstone caldera (site of a number of supervolcanic eruptions) appears to be overdue for another massive event - which in all likelihood would destroy much of the farmland in the American mid-west and Canada for decades - leading to global famine.



An article in the Wall Street Journal in October argues that if the caldera under Yellowstone Park is used for geothermal power, it could both heat twenty million homes and prevent a cataclysmic eruption.



It is increasingly certain that, given the buildup of unsustainable government debt in most of the world’s major nations, a global financial meltdown will occur. The supply chain disruptions and decline in world trade will exceed the current crisis by an order of magnitude - which, in turn, will cause great economic hardship to hundreds of millions.

앞으로 닥칠지도 모를 대재앙(2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 러시아와 미국이 두어 차례 계산착오를 해 글자 그대로 그것을 시정할 시간이 불과 몇 분밖에 되지 않는 실수를 여러 번 저질렀음에도 불구하고 다행히 냉전은 본격적인 전쟁으로 변한 적이 결코 없었다. 더 많은 나라들이 핵무기를 보유하고 있는 지금 계산착오 가능성은 기하급수적으로 증가하고 있다. 코로나19는 중국 우한 연구소에서 의도치 않게 유출된 것으로 보이지만, 다시 더 많은 나라들이 각종 잠재적 생물학 무기를 실험하고 있는 상황에서 고의적이든 그렇지 않든 유출 가능성은 기하급수적으로 늘어나고 있다. 초대형 화산 폭발은 사람들이 생각하는 것보다 훨씬 흔하게 일어나며 그런 폭발이 종종 역사의 진로를 바꾸었다. 예를 들어, 1790년대 아이슬란드에서 일어난 일련의 대규모 화산 폭발은 아이슬란드 인구 다수를 사망케 했다. 당시 폭발로 유럽 하늘의 햇빛이 너무 심하게 차단되어 대대적인 농작물 흉작을 초래했는데, 이 흉작이 프랑스 대혁명의 직접적 원인이 된 것으로 다수 역사가들은 믿는다. 초대형 화산 폭발이 여러 번 일어났던 자리인 옐로스톤 칼데라는 또 다른 대규모 폭발 시기가 이미 지난 것으로 보인다. 모든 가능성 면에서 다음 대형 폭발은 미국 중서부와 캐나다의 농경지 가운데 많은 부분을 파괴하여 세계적 기근으로 이어질 것이다. 월스트리트저널(WSJ)에 게재된 어느 기사는 만약 옐로스톤 공원 지하의 칼데라를 지열발전에 이용할 경우 2000만가구에 난방을 공급하는 동시에 재앙적 폭발도 막을 수 있다고 주장한다. 세계 주요국 대부분이 지속 불가능한 정부 빚을 계속 늘리는 상황을 감안할 때 세계적 금융 붕괴가 일어날 수 있다. 각종 공급망 붕괴와 무역 감소는 강도 면에서 현재 위기를 능가할 것이며, 이는 다시 수억 인구의 경제적 곤경을 불러올 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △deliberate : 고의의 △mega : 엄청나게 큰 △massive : 거대한 △crop failure : 흉작

