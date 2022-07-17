[WT논평] To convert the American automobile market (1)

Joe Biden plans to convert the American automobile market to 100% electric vehicles. EVs made up just 2% of U.S. auto sales in 2020. In fact industry analysts say American electric car sales actually fell in 2020 by about 10%.



Despite the clear lack of consumer interest, President Biden is insisting the government knows better. He wants every single vehicle sold in the United States by 2035 to be electric.



The 2023 cars are right around the corner, so in just 12 model years we are going to go from 98% gas powered cars to 100% electric cars? Is this really what America needs? What are the benefits?



The concept of a world full of sleek, silent electric cars sounds like a cool idea. The real question is in the details. Is there a business plan? Preferably one that has been put together by people with a background in business, not by a bunch of government bureaucrats? It doesn’t seem so.



There are several simple, yet very practical questions that need to be asked and answered before we take even one more step on this EV path.



Experts estimate there are about 115,000 gas stations in our 50 states. Each station has multiple pumps, so the number of actual gas pumps is in excess of 1 million.



How many electric charging stations are there? Estimates vary wildly, but suffice to say you wouldn’t head out on a cross country journey expecting one at your beckon-call anywhere you happen to be.



Mr. Biden has promised 500,000 charging stations, paid for by Uncle Sam. The president is proposing $174 billion tax dollars be spent on things like establishing grant and incentive programs for state and local governments and the private sector to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.

미국 자동차 시장 개조하기 (1) 팀 콘스탄틴(칼럼니스트) 조 바이든은 미국 자동차시장을 100% 전기차로 개조하려고 계획한다. 전기차는 2020년도 미국 자동차 판매량의 단지 2%만을 차지했다. 사실 미국 전기차 판매는 2020년에 대략 10% 떨어졌다고 업계 분석가들은 말한다. 소비자의 명백한 관심 결여에도 불구하고 바이든 대통령은 정부가 더 잘 안다고 고집한다. 그는 미국에서 판매되는 모든 차량을 2035년까지 전기차로 만들기를 원한다. 2023년형 차들이 곧 나올 것이므로 불과 12년 남은 신차연도 동안 우리는 98%의 휘발유 동력 차량에서 100% 전기차로 가려는 것인가. 이것이 진정으로 미국에 필요한가. 이득은 무엇인가. 윤이 나고 조용한 전기차로 가득 찬 세상이란 발상은 근사한 생각처럼 보인다. 진정한 질문은 세부적인 데 있다. 사업 계획은 있는가. 정부 관료 집단이 아닌 가급적 사업적 배경을 가진 사람들이 만든 사업 계획인가. 그렇게 보이지 않는다. 우리가 이 전기차로 가는 노정에서 심지어 한 걸음이라도 더 내딛기 전에 묻고 답할 필요가 있는 매우 현실적이고 단순한 질문들이 몇 개 있다. 미국의 50개주에는 대략 11만5000개의 주유소가 있는 것으로 전문가들은 추산한다. 각 주유소에는 복수의 주유기가 있으므로 실제 기름 주유기 수는 100만개를 넘는다. 전기충전소의 수는 얼마나 되는가. 추산은 다양하다. 그러나 당신이 우연히 어디에 있든 필요할 때 충전소가 항상 가까이 있을 것으로 기대하면서 전국 횡단 여행에 나서지는 않을 것이라는 지적만으로 긴말이 필요 없다. 바이든 대통령은 정부가 자금을 대는 50만개의 충전소를 약속했다. 대통령은 2030년까지 전국에 50만개 전기차 충전소망을 구축하기 위해 주 및 지방정부, 민간부문의 보조금과 각종 우대조치 도입에 1740억달러의 세금 지출을 제안하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △convert : 전환시키다, 개조하다 △model year : 신차연도, 모델 출시연도

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]