[WT 논평] China is undergoing political and economic stress (1)

China is undergoing significant social, political and economic stress at a precarious point in time for the reign of President Xi Jinping.



A man who rose to power with great fanfare in 2012, Mr. Xi has spent the last decade aggregating as much power as possible in his hands ― defying the patterns and preferences judiciously established by every Chinese Communist Party leader since Deng Xiaoping.



When things were going well in China (especially compared to the hard times that China’s great American rival had fallen on in the wake of the Great Recession of 2008), Mr. Xi enjoyed immense political benefits for the success that China experienced in the early part of his presidency.



Yet, in defying the standards for rule that Deng and his successors had spent decades laying down for future Chinese rulers to follow, Mr. Xi ensured that, if things started going badly in China under his watch, he alone would bear the burden of blame.



Since late 2019, when the novel coronavirus mysteriously erupted from Wuhan, China, Mr. Xi has been made to look increasingly bad.



As a new strain of COVID-19 spreads throughout China, Mr. Xi looks even worse because he has instituted draconian “zero COVID” policies that have locked the country down and set up the conditions for political unrest, both on the streets and inside the halls of power in Beijing.



Already, Mr. Xi’s old nemesis, the 95-year-old former Chinese president Jiang Zemin and his so-called “Shanghai Gang” have been making moves at undermining Mr. Xi’s presidency in response to his unpopular lockdown of Shanghai.

중국은 정치·경제적 스트레스를 겪고 있다 (1) 브랜던 J 와이처트(지정학 분석가) 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 통치가 불안정한 상황과 때를 맞추어 중국이 중대한 사회적·정치적·경제적 스트레스를 겪고 있다. 2012년 대대적 선전 속에 권력자로 떠오른 시진핑은 가능한 최대의 권력을 긁어모으며 지난 10년을 보냈다. 이 과정에서 그는 덩샤오핑 이후 모든 중국공산당 지도자가 사려 깊게 수립한 양식 및 취향을 뒤엎었다. 2008년 대불황 여파로 중국의 최대 경쟁자인 미국에 닥친 힘든 시기와 특히 비교하여 중국의 모든 일이 잘되어 가고 있을 때 주석 임기를 시작한 시진핑은 재임 초기 중국이 경험한 성과로 엄청난 정치적 이익을 누렸다. 그러나 덩샤오핑과 그의 후계자들이 수십 년에 걸쳐 미래의 중국 통치자들을 위해 마련한 기본적 규칙을 거부함으로써 시진핑은 만약 중국 내부 상황이 자신의 관리하에서 나빠지기 시작할 경우 책임의 짐을 혼자 져야 하는 상황을 피할 수 없게 되었다. 2019년 이후 새로운 코로나바이러스가 중국 우한에서 수수께끼처럼 발생했을 때 시진핑의 이미지는 점점 나빠졌다. 코로나19의 새로운 변종이 중국 전역에서 확산하는 가운데 시진핑이 ‘제로(0) 코로나’ 정책을 도입했기 때문에 그의 이미지는 더욱 나빠지고 있다. 제로 코로나 정책으로 나라 전체가 봉쇄되었고 길거리의 일반 서민들과 베이징의 여러 최고 권력기관 내부 양쪽에서 일련의 정치적 불안 여건이 조성되었다. 시진핑의 오랜 앙숙인 95세의 전 중국 국가주석 장쩌민과 그를 따르는 정치세력인 소위 ‘상하이방’은 시진핑의 인기 없는 상하이 봉쇄 조치에 대응하여 시 주석의 권력을 약화시키기 위한 일련의 움직임에 이미 돌입했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △significant : 중요한, 의미심장한 △precarious : 불안정한, 위태로운 △in time : 시간 맞춰 △preference : 선호, 애호 △judiciously : 사려 깊게

