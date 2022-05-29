[WT논평] The potential for instability in North Korea (1)

From 1994 to 1998, between 1 and 3 million North Koreans reportedly died due to starvation, during a period known as the “arduous march.”



Floods and droughts contributed to widespread starvation in a country of 22 million people. Government mismanagement of its public distribution system and systemic problems in the agricultural sector also contributed to this tragic loss of life.



In 1994 North Korea had just signed an agreement with the United States ― the Agreed Framework ― that halted the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons at its Yongbyon nuclear facility, in return for the construction of two Light Water Reactors ― for civilian nuclear energy.



The Agreed Framework was successful in halting North Korea’s nascent nuclear weapons program until October 2002, when North Korea admitted to a visiting U.S. delegation that they had a covert program to enrich uranium.



In 2022, North Korea is a de facto nuclear weapons state, reportedly with 40 to 60 nuclear weapons that can be mated to ballistic missiles that can reach South Korea, Japan and the United States.



When the COVID-19 pandemic got the attention of the international community in January 2020, North Korea immediately closed its 880-mile border with China and isolated the country from the outside world.



All trade, economic and diplomatic contacts were halted, with North Korea claiming that there were no cases of COVID-19 in the country.



North Korea rejected the United Nations offer to provide 3 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine and the Astra Zeneca vaccine, with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, reportedly saying vaccines weren’t necessary because the North had no cases of the virus.

북한의 잠재적 불안정 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 1994년부터 1998년까지 ‘고난의 행군’이라고 알려진 기간 동안 100만∼300만명의 북한 주민들이 굶주림으로 사망한 것으로 알려져 있다. 인구 2200만명의 나라에 만연한 굶주림은 홍수와 가뭄 탓이 크다. 정부의 공공분배 제도 부실관리와 농업 부문의 각종 제도적인 문제 또한 이 비극적인 인명 손실에 기여했다. 1994년 북한은 미국과 ‘제네바 합의’(Agreed Framework)로 알려진 협정에 서명했다. 이 협정이 북한 영변 핵시설의 플루토늄 생산을 중지시켰다. 그 대가는 민간 핵에너지용 경수로 2기를 건설해주는 것이었다. 제네바 합의는 북한의 초기 핵무기 계획을 2002년 10월까지 중지시키는 성과를 거뒀다. 당시 북한은 방문한 미국 대표단에게 자국이 우라늄 농축을 위한 비밀 계획을 추진한 사실을 털어놨다. 2022년 북한은 사실상 핵무기 보유 국가이며 한국, 일본, 미국까지 도달할 수 있는 탄도미사일에 장착 가능한 핵탄두 40∼60개를 보유한 것으로 전해졌다. 2020년 코로나19의 세계적 대유행에 국제사회가 주목하고 있을 때 북한은 1408㎞에 이르는 중국과의 국경을 즉각 폐쇄했고 이 나라는 바깥 세계로부터 고립됐다. 북한은 한때 자국에 코로나19 발병 사례가 없다고 주장하면서 외국과의 모든 무역과 경제 및 외교 접촉을 중단했다. 북한에는 바이러스 감염 사례가 없으므로 백신도 불필요하다고 지도자 김정은이 말한 것으로 알려진 가운데 북한은 중국산 시노백과 아스트라제네카(AZ) 백신 300만회 접종분을 제공하겠다는 유엔 제안도 거부했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △arduous: 몹시 힘든 △nascent: 초기의 △pandemic: 감염병의 세계적 대유행 △reportedly: 전하는 바에 따르면

