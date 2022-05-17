[WT논평] Unidentified aerial phenomena

Among the reports delivered to Congress last June, one was extraordinary: An assessment by the Director of National Intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, better known as UFOs. The assessment could not identify a staggering 143 of the 144 UAP sightings it examined.



Unsatisfied, the Senate is set to debate legislation in the annual defense authorization act to require comprehensive reports on UAPs.



That elected officials would act openly on a topic long stigmatized is unprecedented. Yet a 2017 expose documenting a secret Pentagon UAP program helped topple old paradigms.



Since then, NASA and prominent scientists at Harvard’s Galileo Project have announced that they will study UAPs. The Defense Department has launched internal evaluations and ordered data collected on mysterious craft seen violating restricted airspace.



Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, wondered whether UAPs are “something else that we simply do not understand, which might come extraterrestrially.” Major media cover UAPs while public attention grows.



Collecting all UAP data within the entire bureaucracy, not just the defense and intelligence communities is a good start. But Congress should include private defense contractors, too.



One, Dr. Eric Davis, described briefing Pentagon officials on retrievals of “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”



The recent “bipartisan oversight hearing” on UAPs shows that preparations are underway. Public testimony must come from trained military observers ― backed by hard evidence from scientific and surveillance instruments.

미확인 항공현상 딜런 거스리(칼럼니스트) 지난 6월 미국 의회에 전달된 여러 보고서 가운데 하나가 특이했다. 보고서 명칭은 미확인 비행물체(UFO)로 더 잘 알려진 미확인 항공현상(UAP)에 관한 국가정보국장의 평가였다. 이 평가는 검토한 UAP 목격 사례 144건 가운데 143건의 정체를 확인할 수 없었다. 이는 충격적이다. 이에 만족하지 못한 미 상원은 UAP에 관한 포괄적 보고서 작성을 의무화하기 위해 연례 국방수권법의 틀 안에서 법안을 만드는 논의에 착수했다. 선출직 공직자들이 오랜 기간 오명이 씌워져 있던 화제에 대해 공공연히 조치를 취하는 것은 전례가 없다. 그렇지만 미 국방부의 UAP 비밀계획을 기록한 문서가 2017년 폭로된 것이 낡은 패러다임을 무너뜨리는 데 도움이 되었다. 그 이후 미 하버드대에서 갈릴레오 프로젝트를 추진 중인 저명한 과학자들과 나사(항공우주국)가 UAP를 연구할 것이라고 발표했다. 미 국방부는 내부 평가를 개시하고 항공제한구역을 침범한 사실이 목격된 정체불명의 비행체에 관한 자료의 수집을 명령했다. 에이브릴 헤인즈 미 국가정보국장은 UAP가 “우리가 단순히 이해를 하지 못하는, 외계에서 왔을 가능성이 있는 무언가가 아닌가” 하는 의문을 제기했다. 대중의 관심이 커지는 가운데 주요 언론매체들이 UAP를 보도하고 있다. 단지 국방부와 정보기관뿐만 아니라 전체 관료체제 내부에서 UAP 자료 전부를 수집하는 조치는 좋은 출발이다. 그러나 미 의회는 민간 국방 계약업자들도 포함할 필요가 있다. 그중 하나인 에릭 데이비스 박사는 “지구에서 만들어진 것이 아닌 외계 비행체들”을 회수한 사례들을 국방부 관리들에게 설명한 경위를 묘사했다. UAP에 관한 최근의 ‘초당적 감독 청문회’는 준비가 진행 중임을 보여준다. 과학적인 감시 장비로 수집한 확고한 증거로 뒷받침되는, 훈련된 군사 분야 목격자들의 공개 증언이 이루어져야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]